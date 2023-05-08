Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Why Organon & Co. Is A Smart Investment

May 08, 2023 11:41 AM ETOrganon & Co. (OGN)2 Comments
Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3.05K Followers

Summary

  • The share price of Organon & Co. has taken a dramatic tumble after reporting quarters with sluggish revenue and earnings numbers.
  • The dividend is holding at about a 5% yield and its safety seems of only slight concern because the company has strong cash flow.
  • It makes and sells over 60 products in female healthcare drugs and devices and is proving its biosimilar drug production has great potential.

Pregnant woman touching her belly and contemplating at home

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Reasons to Buy-In

We are days away from pharmaceutical house Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) going ex-dividend. We own the stock since May 2021 plowing the ~5% yield, or $0.28 per share, back into our reinvestment plan. We are holding the

chart

Share Price, Analysts' Positions (seekingalpha.com/symbol/OGN)

chart

Revenue & Earnings (seekingalpha.com/symbol/OGN)

Graph

Puts/Calls (nasdaq.com/articles/organon-ogn-declares-$0.28-dividend)

chart

Quant Rating/Factor Grades (seekingalpha.com/symbol/OGN/ratings/quant-ratings)

This article was written by

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3.05K Followers
I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.