Superior Group Of Companies: Rising Interest Expenses Represent A Serious Problem, But High Inventories Should Allow Some Deleverage

Summary

  • Net sales steadily increased over the years thanks to continuous acquisitions, but an indebted balance sheet will slow down growth rates.
  • Interest expenses skyrocketed during the third and fourth quarters of 2022 as a consequence of higher rates and debt.
  • The dividend will likely be temporarily cut (or even canceled) until the balance sheet gets some deleverage as profit margins are depressed.
  • High inventories should allow for some deleveraging in the medium term, but short-term weakening demand might pose a problem.
  • This is a high risk/high reward turnaround play worth investing.

Abrigo blanco consulta médica con estetoscopio y bolígrafos de han

tab1962/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) is one of those companies that, despite operating in essential sectors of the economy and presenting a growing dividend, should be bought at the right time to obtain a

Superior Group of Companies logo

Superior Group of Companies logo (Superiorgroupofcompanies.com)

Superior Group of Companies net sales

Superior Group of Companies net sales (10-K filings)

Subscribe for an average ~20% return per year according to Tipranks. I am a long-term Dividend Growth Investor always looking for new opportunities in the stock market since 2015. In order to find good deals in the stock market, I look for companies that are going through a bad time and carefully assess the chances that the financial situation will return to the path of profitability and growth. My objective is to find stocks that can be bought and held for many years and try to get them for the lowest price possible during temporary headwinds. For me, the most important aspects when analyzing a stock's turnaround chances are that the company's products are essential to a big portion of the population, healthy and stable profit margins, a sustainable debt and dividend, and a long-term trend that suggests the products and services offered will continue to be essential for the decades to come.

