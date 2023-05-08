Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

MSCI: Attractive After Selloff As Long-Term Structural Drivers Remain Intact

May 08, 2023 11:48 AM ETMSCI Inc. (MSCI)
Simple Investing
Summary

  • While MSCI Inc. beat estimates on Q1 earnings, its softer-than-expected revenues, particularly for the ESG and Climate segment, resulted in weakness in its share price.
  • The company saw a challenging near-term outlook for the ESG and Climate segment as a result of political headwinds in the U.S. and regulatory headwinds in Europe.
  • I am of the view that both ESG and Climate remain long-term structural growth drivers for MSCI, and the sell-off represents an attractive buying opportunity.
  • MSCI remains cautious on spending and investments, while having further downside levers to pull if necessary.
  • After applying the 5-year average P/E for MSCI to my 2024 EPS, my 1-year price target for MSCI is $588, representing 28% upside from current levels.
ETF is a best option to invest. Where to Invest concept, Investmets newspaper with ñoupe and marker.

Bet_Noire

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) plunged by 12.5% after it released Q1 2023 results. I looked deeper into the company's earnings report and listened into the management call to generate some key insights into the company's recent earnings.

MSCI's earnings

MSCI 1Q23 Summary Financial Results

MSCI 1Q23 Summary Financial Results (MSCI IR)

MSCI 1Q23 Segment Operating Revenues

MSCI 1Q23 Segment Operating Revenues (MSCI IR)

1Q23 QoQ AUM Drivers: MSCI-Linked Equity ETFs

1Q23 QoQ AUM Drivers: MSCI-Linked Equity ETFs (MSCI IR)

Index Segment: Asset-Based Fees Details

Index Segment: Asset-Based Fees Details (MSCI IR)

MSCI 1Q23 Operating Highlights

MSCI 1Q23 Operating Highlights (MSCI IR)

MSCI key operating metrics

MSCI key operating metrics (MSCI)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

