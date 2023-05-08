Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Simon Property Group: Common Stock Heads South

Summary

  • The Simon Property Group, Inc. common stock price is going down.
  • The dividend was increased yet again.
  • Either the stock or the dividend is likely to change direction in the future.
  • Generally, when the market throws "everything out," there is a period of time when increased risk is not rewarded.
  • Simon Property Group is a quality issue with an above-average yield and great recovery potential.
Woodburn Premium Outlets

hapabapa

(Note: This article is in the newsletter as of May 6, 2023.)

While the stock price heads down, the dividend of the common stock of real estate investment trust ("REIT") Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG), which

Simon Property Group Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures

Simon Property Group Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website May 6, 2023)

Simon Property Group Valuation Ratings By Seeking Alpha Website

Simon Property Group Valuation Ratings By Seeking Alpha Website (Seeking Alpha Website May 6, 2023)

Simon Property Group Recent Dividend History

Simon Property Group Recent Dividend History (Simon Property Group Website May 6, 2023)

Simon Property Group Net Operating Income Diversification Pie Charts

Simon Property Group Net Operating Income Diversification Pie Charts (Simon Property Group First Quarter 2023, Earnings Supplemental Release)

Simon Property Group Credit Profile

Simon Property Group Credit Profile (Simon Property Group First Quarter 2023 Supplemental Earnings Release)

Simon Property Group Earnings Press Release

Simon Property Group Earnings Press Release (Simon Property Group First Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits its own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

