(Note: This article is in the newsletter as of May 6, 2023.)

While the stock price heads down, the dividend of the common stock of real estate investment trust ("REIT") Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG), which I previously covered here, is heading north. This is going to make for a very interesting situation if it continues. In any downturn, the market decides what it does not like and usually proceeds to throw out everything in the category. But sooner or later, quality is usually a winning argument.

Because the market generally gets rid of everything at one point during a downturn, the quality issues often have the same immediate recovery potential at first as the more aggressive or speculative issues. Therefore, for a little while, risk-taking is really not rewarded.

In fact, sometimes, the quality issues rally first and by far the most, with the speculative issues left behind. A combination of imperfect information combined with a rush to quality (at any cost) can cause this. It can happen the other way around as well. But when quality issues offer the same returns (in the near future) along with a possibility of the first returns, then oftentimes it not worth the risk to speculate on the greater returns of riskier issues because the possibility of "winning" or coming out with a better risk-adjusted return is a lesser possibility.

Simon Property Group is one of the largest operators of its kind in the United States. The diversification of the company is unmatched by most competitors. As a result, the company often outperforms competitors in a downturn. But you would not know that from the latest price action.

Simon Property Group Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website May 6, 2023)

Most would agree that the stock price has been stuck in a "rut" for some time based upon the history shown above. As a result of business improving, the valuation numbers shown above have been getting cheaper.

But that rut is below the valuation where Simon Property Group stock typically trades.

Simon Property Group Valuation Ratings By Seeking Alpha Website (Seeking Alpha Website May 6, 2023)

A lot of traditional measures like price-earnings ratio and dividend yield are getting historically high. The price to sales ratio is going to be high because this company is unusually profitable. Big margins often show up in valuations as high price to sales ratio.

Similarly, the company's unusual profitability ratio also shows up in a high price to book value ratio. It is a similar story for the debt ratio. Simon has a debt rating of A-, which is one of the highest rates in the sector. So, the total debt/equity ratio shown above is not a concern. Debt covenants are in great shape and the company regularly has access to some of the best borrowing terms in the industry.

Simon Property Group Recent Dividend History (Simon Property Group Website May 6, 2023)

The dividend is "on a roll," with the amount having been significantly raised. Before the start of the chart shown above, management had cut the dividend back from a quarterly rate of $2.10 last paid in fiscal year 2020.

Obviously, the coronavirus challenges played a part in that dividend cut as did a number of other reasons. Even now, the stock price action indicates a worry about consumer spending that would likely impact future results.

But clearly, management has another opinion because the dividend has been raised steadily ever since that initial cut. The latest dividend raise, while cautious, indicates some optimism about the future performance of the company. Clearly the location of the company's properties plays a role in that decision. That debt rating should tell the market that there are no debt repayment concerns. Sooner or later, Mr. Market will take the hint that this leading sector performer is likely to continue that outperformance.

Simon Property Group Net Operating Income Diversification Pie Charts (Simon Property Group First Quarter 2023, Earnings Supplemental Release)

Simon Property Group clearly is the largest operator in the United States. It has a well-diversified geographic location for net income. There is considerable exposure to areas that are likely to outperform as indicated by that A- rating.

Some of the locations will likely be exposed to the downturn. But notice that with no state having a 20% exposure to net income, any issues in one area are likely to be offset by the overall diversification of the company.

Simon Property Group Credit Profile (Simon Property Group First Quarter 2023 Supplemental Earnings Release)

Notice that Simon Property Group management has kept the payout ratio conservative due to perceived future headwinds. Once those challenges abate, the dividend can go much higher to yield a good return on the stock price. Just a return to an 80% payout ratio implies a dividend that is about one-third higher than the current rate. That would amount to roughly another $.60 a share payout. This would exceed the past top payout by a comfortable margin.

As another chart shows, interest rates are climbing (which is another market fear). However, management is making good progress even with a higher rate of interest. The weighted average to maturity graph demonstrates that not much debt is due on average each fiscal year. Therefore, current conditions would need to hold for years to materially impact the interest rate paid.

But the whole reason for fighting inflation in the first place is to get back to a lower interest rate environment. We are very unlikely to experience a repeat of the 1970's if we take care of the problem now. Even the Federal (general) budget deficit has been declining for the first time really since the Obama administration. Everything points to needless market worrying.

Simon Property Group Earnings Press Release (Simon Property Group First Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

Simon is still showing an increase in that all important funds from operations ("FFO") measure. Now, maybe it is not that much, but compared to the market attitude towards the common stock, it is quite a contrast.

Simon Property Group, Inc. operating income was a bit lower compared to the previous year. But the first quarter is historically a weak quarter for the retail industry (which it the bulk of the properties). But that weakness hardly foreshadows a disaster that the Simon Property Group, Inc. stock price is predicting.