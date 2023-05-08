Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Commercial Real Estate: Going Granular

  • Financial cracks from rate hikes have led to jitters over commercial real estate. Yet, granularity is key. We see opportunities in some U.S. industrial properties.
  • The Federal Reserve signaled a pause may follow last week’s rate hike. Yet, jobs data showed a tight labor market. We expect a pause but no rate cuts this year.
  • We expect U.S. inflation data out this week to show services are keeping inflation sticky, while survey data should gauge how U.S. consumers are holding up.

The fastest rate hike campaign since the 1980s is causing financial cracks seen in bank turmoil. That has raised concerns over U.S. commercial real estate due to the sector's reliance on bank loans.

The chart shows the nominal capitalization rates for industrial, office and retail properties as implied by transaction values per quarter. Nominal cap rates are used to gauge the yield of property transactions.

Capitalization Rates By Real Estate Sector, 2008-2023 (BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from Green Street Advisors, May 2023)

