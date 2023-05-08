Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

WEX Inc.: Normalization Of Fuel Prices Might Be A Headwind

May 08, 2023 12:52 PM ETWEX Inc. (WEX)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
236 Followers

Summary

  • WEX's 1Q23 revenue increased by 18% to $612 million, beating consensus expectations, due to increased travel activity.
  • WEX's mid-term outlook is challenging due to weak Fleet gallon volumes and the expected normalization of fuel prices.
  • I recommend to hold until fuel prices have normalized, at which point it may be a better time to buy, as expectations will have been lowered.

Upset woman refueling the gas tank at fuel pump

DjordjeDjurdjevic

Investment thesis

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) provides payment processing (fleet cards) and information management services to vehicle fleets. I think there are a lot of advantages to using fleet cards, including cost savings, reduced fraud, and improved visibility into fleet operations. As more people become

Text Description automatically generated

1Q23 earnings transcript

Chart Description automatically generated

1Q23 earnings presentation

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
236 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.