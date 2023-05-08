Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Good (Bad) Banks And Good (Bad) Investments: At The Right Price.

May 08, 2023 1:20 PM ETKBE, KBWB, QABA, FTXO, KRE, KBWR, IAT, BNKU, BNKD, DPST, C, JPM
Aswath Damodaran profile picture
Aswath Damodaran
13.53K Followers

Summary

  • In my last post, I looked at banking as a business, and used a simple banking framework to advance the notion that the key ingredient tying together the banks that have failed so far in 2023 is an absence of stickiness in deposits, created partially by depositor and deposit characteristics (older are stickier than younger) and partly by growth in deposits (high growth increases stickiness).
  • Even though I would not make a collective bet on banks collectively, I do believe that, as in any crisis, individual banks are getting mis-placed.
  • On the contest of banking quality, JPMorgan Chase would beat Citi handily, with a high return on equity and continued growth, combined with safety, but in the contest for investing dollars, Citi is the better priced bank.

Loan managers working with clients in bank branch offices

Hero Images Inc

In my last post, I looked at banking as a business, and used a simple banking framework to advance the notion that the key ingredient tying together the banks that have failed so far in 2023 is

equity valuation

equity valuation

banks

dividend discount model

value and price

price of equity

Price of equity

US banks

US banks

US banks

price to book scatterplot

scatterplot

underpriced bank

This article was written by

Aswath Damodaran profile picture
Aswath Damodaran
13.53K Followers
I teach corporate finance and valuation at the Stern School of Business at New York University. I am a teacher first, who also happens to love untangling the puzzles of corporate finance and valuation, and writing about my experiences. As a result, I happen to be at the intersection of three businesses, education, publishing and financial services, that are all big, inefficiently run and deserve to be disrupted. I may not have the power to change the status quo in any of these businesses, but I can stir the pot. Please note that the article that you are reading here was originally written on my blog and is republished in Seeking Alpha and other forums. Consequently, I neither track nor respond to comments here. I am sorry!   ==Editors' Note: Seeking Alpha monitors Dr. Damodaran blog and posts relevant articles on his behalf.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.