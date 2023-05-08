Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

WTV: A Shareholder Yield ETF With Great Valuation

May 08, 2023 1:32 PM ETWisdomTree U.S. Value Fund ETF (WTV)AMGN, BLDR, BMY, BMYMP, CAH, DGX, DIVB, HCA, LH, MCK, META, SYLD, Z, ZG
Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund ETF is an actively managed fund focused on dividends, buybacks and quality.
  • It is well-diversified across sectors and holdings.
  • The portfolio is greatly superior to the benchmark in valuation, and to a lesser extent in quality.
  • It has lagged its competitor Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF.
investment business report

utah778

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchanged-traded funds) regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality metrics of their current portfolios. Holdings change over time and reviews are updated when necessary.

WTV strategy and portfolio

WTV strategy description

WTV strategy description (WisdomTree)

Sector breakdown

Sector breakdown (chart: author, data: WisdomTree, SSGA)

Shareholder yield performance, from low to high

Shareholder yield performance, from low to high (Chart by Portfolio123.)

WTV vs SPY, DIVB, SYLD

WTV vs SPY, DIVB, SYLD (Seeking Alpha)

Distribution history

Distribution history (Seeking Alpha)

