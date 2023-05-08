Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 12:37 PM ETViatris Inc. (VTRS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.94K Followers

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Szablewski - Head of Capital Markets

Scott Smith - Incoming Chief Executive Officer

Rajiv Malik - President

Sanjeev Narula - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Glenn Santangelo - Jefferies

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

Balaji Prasad - Barclays

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Ash Verma - UBS

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Nathan Rich - Goldman Sachs Group

Operator

Good morning. My name is Gretchen, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Viatris 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

I will now turn the call over to Bill Szablewski, Head of Capital -- Global Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Bill Szablewski

Good morning, everyone. It is my pleasure to welcome you to our first quarter 2023 earnings call. With us today is our CEO, Scott Smith, President, Rajiv Malik; CFO, Sanjeev Narula; and Jeff Nau from our Eye Care Division.

During today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements on a number of matters, including our financial guidance for 2023 and various strategic initiatives. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause future results or events to differ materially from today's projections. Please refer to today's slide presentation and our SEC filings for a fuller explanation of those risks and uncertainties and the limits applicable to forward-looking statements.

We will be referring to certain actual and projected non-GAAP financial measures to supplement investors' understanding and assessment of our financial performance. Reconciliations of those non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are available on our website and in the appendix of today's slide presentation.

An archived copy of today's presentation and

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.