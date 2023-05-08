Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Reynolds Consumer Products: Likely No Dividend Increase Anytime Soon

Prasanna Rajagopal
Summary

  • The company is on a slow-growth track, limiting its investment returns.
  • Investors should wait for a higher dividend yield.
  • The company is slowly reducing its debt and still carries a high level of debt.
  • I don't believe the company can increase its dividend or do share buybacks.

Highlight on chemical element Aluminium in periodic table of elements. 3D rendering

HT Ganzo

I rated Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) a hold in my December 2022 article. Since then, the stock has performed as predicted, meaning poorly. It has lost 13% on a total return basis, while the S&P 500 Index (

Reynolds Consumer Products Annual Operating Expense as a Percentage of Revenue

Reynolds Consumer Products Annual Operating Expense as a Percentage of Revenue (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Reynolds Consumer Products Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%)

Reynolds Consumer Products Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Reynolds Consumer Products 2023 Outlook

Reynolds Consumer Products 2023 Outlook (Reynolds Consumer Products Investor Presentation)

Reynolds Consumer Products Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%)

Reynolds Consumer Products Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Reynolds Consumer Products Discounted Cash Flow Model

Reynolds Consumer Products Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Reynolds Consumer Products Debt & Cash

Reynolds Consumer Products Debt & Cash (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Reynolds Consumer Products Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio and Return on Invested Capital

Reynolds Consumer Products Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio and Return on Invested Capital (Seeking Alpha)

Reynolds Consumer Products Debt Maturities

Reynolds Consumer Products Debt Maturities (SEC.GOV)

Reynolds Consumer Products Return on Invested Capital

Reynolds Consumer Products Return on Invested Capital (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Reynolds Consumer Products Quarterly Operating Cash Flow, Dividend, and CapEx

Reynolds Consumer Products Quarterly Operating Cash Flow, Dividend, and CapEx (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

This article was written by

Prasanna Rajagopal
Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of REYN, VOO, VDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

