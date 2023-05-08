Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Capital One On Hold: Consumer-Driven Banks Could Face Recession Headwinds In 2023

May 08, 2023 1:41 PM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF)
Albert Anthony
Summary

  • A potential recession in 2023 could hit consumer-driven banks hardest.
  • Capital One has lacked YoY growth in dividends or capital ratios.
  • Unlike its larger banking sector peers, Capital One is too concentrated in consumer banking and credit.
  • A risk to my bearish outlook could be a favorable interest rate environment throughout 2023 and recession projections being wrong.

Capital One Financial Corporation Headquarters, McLean, Virginia (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/USA' title='Liberty All-Star Equity Fund'>USA</a>)

Capital One Financial Corporation Headquarters, McLean, Virginia (USA)

John M. Chase

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) released its Q1 2023 earnings recently on April 27th, and I am calling a bearish rating on this bank for the rest of

Capital One - Q1 2023 - Consolidated Results

Capital One - Q1 2023 - Consolidated Results (Capital One)

Increase in Net Chargeoffs

Increase in Net Chargeoffs (Capital One - Q1 2023 Results)

Capital ratios YoY

Capital ratios YoY (Capital One Financial - Q1 2023 results)

Dividend growth YoY

Dividend growth YoY (Capital One Financial - Q1 2023 results)

Capital One price chart since 2022

Capital One price chart since 2022 (StreetSmart Edge platform)

Albert Anthony
Albert Anthony is the pen name of an American & Croatian tech and business / markets columnist who is a contributor to Seeking Alpha with a focus on the banking /financial and technology sectors specifically. He is also a columnist for Investing.com, and a contributor to Croatian media like Total Croatia News, The Dubrovnik Times, and TimeOut Magazine Croatia. He has been written about in US media such as NJ.com as well, and published a book on Amazon called Leadership & Management: 5 Steps to Increase Productivity (2023 edition). Albert Anthony is a former IT contractor at top 10 US bank Charles Schwab, holds a B.A. from Drew University, and certifications from Microsoft, CompTIA, Corporate Finance Institute, and University of Virginia's Darden School of Business. His investing experience is through a family firm he manages, Albert Anthony & Co, which invests its own capital focusing primarily on equities and family land / real estate. He runs a YouTube channel as well. Disclosure: Albert Anthony is not a registered financial advisor nor currently working for any broker-dealer or managing assets for external clients, and at the time of writing about a particular equity on Seeking Alpha he has a policy of not holding a position in any equity he is writing about, either a long or short position.

