Bitcoin May Get Back Above $32,000 In The Rebellion Against The U.S. Dollar

Summary

  • Bitcoin is entering into a new consolidation phase after a strong rebound in Q1.
  • The Fed’s tightening monetary cycle might be close to the end.
  • As the US dollar continues to weaken due to accelerated de-dollarization and multi-polarization, Bitcoin may continue to gain momentum in the global financial market.
  • Amid the revolt against the US dollar, Bitcoin may return to above $32,000 thanks to catalysts including a slowdown in inflation, mitigation of energy issues, and a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine.

Bitcoin in recession global market crisis stock red price drop arrow down chart fall, Money losing moving economic inflation deflation investment loss crash, 3d rendering

KanawatTH

Investment Thesis

The US dollar faces challenges of de-dollarization, debt crisis, potential economic recession, and the rise of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC-USD). Against this backdrop, Bitcoin’s popularity has grown. After finishing the first quarter on a strong note, it is

BTC/USD Weekly

Bing Ventures

BTC/USD Monthly

Bing Ventures

CPI

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Bank Crisis Influence

Bloomberg

S&P Earnings Yield

S&P Dow Jones Indices

10-Year Bond Yield

Alpha Value Research & Analysis

US Blue-chip bonds

Barclays

Financial Strength

Bloomberg, TheMarketMemo

This article was written by

Founded by a team of veteran financial professionals, researchers, and technologists, Bing Ventures is a pioneering venture capital firm that backs startups and entrepreneurs driving the next waves of Web3 and blockchain innovations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

