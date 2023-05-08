Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

General Dynamics: Too Good To Be This Cheap

May 08, 2023 2:11 PM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)8 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Summary

  • The General Dynamics stock price is off to a bad start this year, falling more than 15% in light of debt ceiling talks and recession fears.
  • While GD was negatively impacted by recent banking woes, it is expected to accelerate growth in the years ahead, thanks to improving orders and easing supply chain issues.
  • Given its stock price performance and improving fundamentals, I believe that GD is attractively valued and an attractive dividend growth investment.
Introduction

While every (dividend) portfolio is unique, I feel that a lot of my readers own shares in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). I have covered this company a few times in the past as it is a pillar of the

Leo Nelissen
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LHX, LMT, NOC, RTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

