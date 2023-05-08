Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 1:19 PM ETItaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.94K Followers

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Renato Lulia - Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Milton Maluhy Filho - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thiago Batista - UBS

Gustavo Schroden - Bradesco BBI

Rafael Frade - Citi

Eduardo Rosman - BTG

Tito Labarta - Goldman Sachs

Flavio Yoshida - Bank of America

Daniel Vaz - Credit Suisse

Jorge Kuri - Morgan Stanley

Eduardo Nishio - Genial Investimentos

Henrique Navarro - Santander

Renato Meloni - Autonomous

Gilberto Garcia - Barclays

Natalia Corfield - J.P. Morgan

Carlos Gomez-Lopez - HSBC

Renato Lulia

Hello, good morning, everyone. My name is Renato Lulia, Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence at Itaú Unibanco. Thank you for participating in our video conference to talk about our earnings for the first quarter of 2023, which we are broadcasting live from our office at Faria Lima Avenue, in São Paulo.

Today's event will be divided in two parts. In the first, Milton will explain our performance and earnings for the first quarter of 2023. Next, we'll have a Q&A session, during which analysts and investors will be able to interact directly with us.

Now, I'd like to give some instructions to make the most of this meeting today. For those of you watching via our Web site, there are three audio options on the screen, the entire content in Portuguese, the entire content in English, or the original audio. In the first two options, we will have simultaneous translation. To choose your options just click on the flag on the top-left corner of your screen. Questions can also be sent via WhatsApp. To do so, for those of you watching on the Web site, just click on the button on the screen or simply send a message to the number +55-11-98993-1132. The presentation we'll be making

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.