Medpace: Gaining Market Share While Others Struggle

May 08, 2023 2:22 PM ETMedpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)
Paul Dutz profile picture
Paul Dutz
Summary

  • Medpace is one the largest Clinical Research Organisations in the market, and consistently winning market share.
  • On April 24, Medpace presented its earnings for the first quarter of FY23, showing operative strength in a challenging market environment.
  • Medpace's valuation is starting to offer new opportunities for long-term investors again as it cools off from its 2021 highs.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) is one of the fastest growing CROs in the market, particularly benefiting from the biotech and biopharma boom in 2020/21. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the low interest rate environment, funding for small biotech start-ups was relatively easy

Graph showing the different phases of clinical trials and the aggregated data

Business Model of Full-Service CRO (Medpace IR)

A graph showing the accumulated backlog since 2019

Ending Backlog, Q1 2019 - Q1 2023, in $ thousand (Quarterly Filings)

A graph showing Medpace´s net new business awards since 2019

Net new Business Awards, Q1 2019 - Q1 2023, in $ thousand (Quarterly Filings)

A diagram showing the core addressable market of Medpace in 2020

Medpace's Core Addressable Market, 2020 (Investor Presentation)

A graph showing Medpace's revenue estimates for 2023-2025

Revenue Estimates, 2023-2025, in $ (Seeking Alpha)

A graph showing Medpace's Free Cash Flow since 2017

Free Cash Flow, 2017-2025e, in $ million (annual filings)

A graph showing the historic and forward EV/FCF ratios

EV/FCF Ratios, 2017-2025e (annual filings)

21-year-old self-taught investor, who is currently aiming for his Master of Science in Business Administration with focus on finance and accounting, meanwhile writing about interesting businesses.As an investor, I want to be involved in high-quality companies and follow them over a long period of time as they grow and create value. Therefore I focus on sustainable business models, high cash generation, cash flow growth, strong balance sheets and widening moats.

