Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The Banking Crisis Isn't Over

Terence Reilly profile picture
Terence Reilly
1.51K Followers

Summary

  • A handful of stocks had fared well last week, but the broader averages were mostly lower. It is still a grind, and the range is still intact.
  • We still have a banking crisis on our hands. Banks are giving us 0% interest on our money. Investors have woken up to the fact that they can transfer those funds elsewhere and get 4.5%.
  • All are expecting the Fed to step in and add liquidity as this banking crisis lingers. The Fed is trapped by inflation, and its options are limited.

financial graph on technology abstract background

monsitj

If you just saw Friday’s market numbers, you think that the market had a great week. A handful of stocks did, but the broader averages were mostly lower. It is still a grind. The range is still intact. If you had told me last

This article was written by

Terence Reilly profile picture
Terence Reilly
1.51K Followers
Former Member of the NYSE, currently a Registered Investment Advisor, concentrating on developing long term investing portfolios for High Net Worth investors and families.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.