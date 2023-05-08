Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.94K Followers

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 8, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Diego Jalon - Head of IR

Sergio Faifman - CEO

Marcos Gradin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alberto Valerio - UBS

Daniel Rojas - Bank of America

Rodrigo Nistor - Latin Securities

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the Loma Negra First Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast. All participants will be in listen-only mode [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Also, Mr. Sergio Faifman will be responding in Spanish immediately following an English translation [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Diego Jalon, Head of IR. Please, Diego, go ahead.

Diego Jalon

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Loma Negra's earnings conference call. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings press release and the presentation for today's call, both of which were distributed yesterday after market close. Joining me on the call this morning will be Sergio Faifman, our CEO and Vice President of the Board of Directors; and our CFO, Marcos Gradin. Both of them will be available for the Q&A session. Before we proceed, I would like to make the following Safe Harbor statements. Today's call will contain forward-looking statements, and I refer you to the forward-looking statements section of our earnings release and recent filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new or changed events or circumstances. This conference call will also include discussion on non-GAAP financial measures. The full reconciliation of the corresponding financial measures is included in the earnings press release.

Now, I would like to turn the call over

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.