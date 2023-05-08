Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 1:38 PM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.94K Followers

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call May 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean Cornett - VP, IR

Donnie King - President, CEO

John Tyson - EVP, CFO

Brady Stewart - Group President, Fresh Meat

Stewart Glendinning - Group President, Prepared Foods

Wes Morris - Group President, Poultry

Conference Call Participants

Ben Bienvenu - Stephens

Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs

Andrew Strelzik – BMO

Alexia Howard - Bernstein

Ken Goldman - JP Morgan

Peter Galbo - Bank of America

Ben Theurer - Barclays

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Tyson Foods Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please also note today's event is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Sean Cornett, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Sean Cornett

Good morning, and welcome to Tyson Foods' Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Prepared remarks today will be provided by Donnie King, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John R. Tyson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Brady Stewart, Group President, Fresh Meat; Stewart Glendinning, Group President, Prepared Foods; Wes Morris, Group President, Poultry; and Amy Tu, President, International and Chief Administrative Officer, will join the live Q&A session.

We have prepared presentation slides to supplement our comments, which are available on the Investor Relations section of the Tyson website and through the link on our webcast.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding our expectations for the future. These forward-looking statements made during this call are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all comments reflecting our expectations, assumptions or beliefs about future events or performance that do not relate solely to historical periods.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.