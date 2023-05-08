CreativaImages

Ability is of little account without opportunity.”― Napoleon Bonaparte.

Today, we take our first look at flooring distributor and retailer Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND). The stock has moved up over 25% so far in 2023 despite an increasingly challenged housing market. In addition, the shares seem stretched on a valuation basis and some insiders made some significant equity sales in February. Time to take some profits off the table? An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Floor & Decor, Inc. is based in Atlanta, GA. The company operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor both via its stores and websites. Like the name suggests, Floor & Decor offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools. The company has approximately warehouse 200 stores nationwide and plans to get to around 500 over time.

Floor & Decor sources their products from two dozen countries and over 240 suppliers. This allows it to deliver low product prices and compelling value options across a broad range of products. Floor & Decor's broad assortment feature an exceptional range of price points and features for any hard surface flooring. The stock trades just north of $90 a share and sports an approximate $9.8 billion market capitalization.

First Quarter Results:

The company posted its first quarter numbers last Wednesday. Floor & Decor had 66 cents a share of GAAP earnings for the quarter as revenues rose nearly nine percent on a year-over-year basis to $1.12 billion. Both top and bottom-line results slightly beat the consensus. Net income came at $71.5 million, up less than one percent from 1Q2022. The company ended the first quarter with 194 stores and five design studios, after adding three new stores during the quarter. Comp same store sales were down 3.3% from the same period a year ago, it should be noted. First quarter gross margin did increase by 210 basis points to 41.8% year-over-year. This was primarily due to the company raising retail prices last year to offset higher supply chain and product cost. Inventory also decreased 8.6% from the end of the fourth quarter to $1.2 billion.

Management provided FY2023 sales guidance of between $4.61 billion to $4.75 billion and Diluted EPS of between $2.55 to $2.85, both numbers were in line with expectations. Same store sales are projected to be between flat and down three percent. Given current inflation, same store volume should drop more significantly.

However, the company is still in expansion mode. Leadership plans to add 32 to 35 new warehouse format stores to its footprint in FY2023. This is an increase from the 28 stores it added from the end of 1Q2022 through the end of 1Q2023. Management sees Cap Ex of between $620 million and $675 million for this fiscal year as well as expectations for between $605 million to $650 million in adjusted EBITDA for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Floor & Decor has become a "battleground stock" among the analyst community. Over the past week, five analyst firms including Goldman Sachs and Piper Sandler have reiterated Hold/Sell ratings on the stock with price targets of $85 to $90 a share. Five analyst firms including Citigroup and Wells Fargo have maintained Buy/Outperform ratings on the equity. Price targets among the optimists range from $110 to $112 a share.

Three insiders sold just over $2.3 million worth of shares collectively in February of this year. It was the only insider tractions since August and there have been none since. The largest seller (just under $1.8 million) sold more than 40% of his stake in the company. Just over 11% of the outstanding float in the shares is currently held short.

Floor & Decor ended the first quarter with approximately $665 million of unrestricted liquidity. This consisted of $5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $660 million of available for borrowing under an existing credit facility. Floor & Decor had just over $250 million in operational cash flow in the first quarter, the big drop in inventory levels playing a key part in that achievement. The company has just over $200 million in long-term debt and expects interest expense to range between $17 million to $18 million in FY2023.

Verdict:

The current analyst firm consensus has Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. earning $2.70 a share in FY2023 as revenues rise just under 10% to $4.66 billion. They see sales accelerating to the high teens in FY2024 and profits improving to $3.40 a share. It should be noted that consensus EPS estimates for both FY2023 and FY2024 have been revised down some 10% over the past 90 days.

I am impressed that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. stock has done as well in 2023 as it has to this point. The housing market is showing little signs of recovery. Same store sales dropped last quarter and should do so again this fiscal year. Sales growth will be solely from opening new stores. A fall in the dollar could impact margins given Floor & Decor sources so many products overseas.

With a valuation close to 35 times forward earnings, Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. shares seem more than vulnerable to a pull back. Perhaps a significant one should the economy enter a recession later this year. Therefore, the equity should be avoided at these levels.