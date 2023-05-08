Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call May 7, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Justin McCarthy - GM, IR

Peter King - CEO

Michael Rowland - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Victor German - Macquarie Bank

Brendan Sproules - Citi

John Storey - UBS

Carlos Cacho - Jarden

Ed Henning - CLSA

Andrew Lyons - Goldman Sachs

Andrew Triggs - JPMorgan

Jonathan Mott - Barrenjoey

Matt Dunger - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Richard Wiles - Morgan Stanley

Azib Khan - Evans and Partners

Peter Ryan - The ABC

Joyce Moullakis - News Corp

Ayesha de Kretser - The AFR

Eric Johnston - The Australian

Clancy Yeates - The Sydney Morning Herald

Nabila Ahmed - Bloomberg News

David Ross - The Australian

Nathan Lead - Morgans

Justin McCarthy

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Westpac's 2023 Interim Results. My name is Justin McCarthy, GM of Investor Relations.

Before we begin today, I would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land in which we meet, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and pay my respects to their elders, both past and present.

The results will be presented by our CEO, Peter King, and CFO, Michael Rowland. At the end of the presentation, you'll have the opportunity to ask questions. And for those questions, we'll come back to them [Operator Instructions].

With that, over to you, Peter.

Peter King

Well, thanks, Justin, and welcome, I must say, and good morning to everyone.

I am really pleased with this result. It's the culmination of a lot of hard work over several years to simplify our business and rebuild momentum. We've strengthened the balance sheet, have been disciplined on margin growth and costs, and we are set up well to navigate a more difficult operating environment together with our customers.

