PostNL N.V. (TNTFF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 1:56 PM ETPostNL N.V. (TNTFF), PSTNY
PostNL N.V. (OTCPK:TNTFF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 8, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jochem van de Laarschot - Director, Communications and Investor Relations

Herna Verhagen - Chief Executive Officer

Pim Berendsen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michiel Declercq - KBC

Frank Claassen - Degroof Petercam

Marc Zwartsenburg - ING

Nikolas Mauder - Kepler Cheuvreux

Henk Slotboom - The IDEA

Marco Limite - Barclays

Stefano Toffano - ABN AMRO ODDO

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the PostNL Q1 2023 Analyst Call. [Operator Instructions]

Now, I would like to hand over the conference call to Mr. Jochem van de Laarschot, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, PostNL. Please go ahead, sir.

Jochem van de Laarschot

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I'm here in the room with Herna Verhagen, our CEO; and Pim Berendsen, our CFO.

We will first start with a presentation, the slides of which you can find on our website and also, of course, on the webcast. And we will follow up by Q&A after that.

Pim, floor is yours.

Pim Berendsen

Yes. Thank you, Jochem, and good morning to all of you.

Let's start with having a look at the key takeaways for the first quarter of this year. Q1 results came in slightly better than expected, so a good start of the year. This is driven primarily by parcel volumes that developed more favorable compared to our expectations. That is the case, both domestically and internationally, and also especially visible in March.

The positive trend in our international activities that we already saw in Q4 continued. Next to the volume component, the better performance is also driven by good operational performance and more efficiency in the operations, driven by the adaptive measures that we initiated last year to adjust the cost price per

