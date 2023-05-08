Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 1:57 PM ETAkoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.94K Followers

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Sepenzis - VP of Corporate Development & IR

Jeff Shealy - Founder & CEO

Ken Boller - CFO

David Aichele - EVP of Business Development

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Suji Desilva - ROTH

Robert Argano - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the cTechnologies Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. At the conclusion of the company's presentation, Akoustis management will take questions to a question. [Operator Instructions] A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Akoustis website.

Tom Sepenzis

Thank you, operator, and good morning to everyone on the call. Welcome to Akoustis third quarter fiscal 2023 conference call. We are joined today by our Founder and CEO, Jeff Shealy; CFO, Ken Boller; and EVP of Business Development, David Aichele.

Before we begin, please note that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements about our business outlook. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this conference call, such as expectations regarding our strategies and operations, including the timing and prospects of product development and customer orders and design wins, possible collaborative or partnering relationships, litigation matters and expected financial and operating results are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are predictions based on the company's expectations as of today and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. The company and our management team assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made on today's call. Our SEC filings mention important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our latest Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC to get a better understanding of those risks and uncertainties.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.