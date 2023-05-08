Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

A View On The European Fund Flows In Money Market Products

May 08, 2023 2:10 PM ET
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.5K Followers

Summary

  • Money market funds got a lot of attention from market observers over the course of the last few months, as the asset class posted remarkably high overall net inflows on a global basis.
  • There is no general trend toward money market products in Europe.
  • Within this environment, it is not surprising that European investors chose money market funds as a safe haven to protect their cash reserves.

Euro flows into a bottomless funnel

fatido/iStock via Getty Images

By Detlef Glow

Money market funds got a lot of attention from market observers over the course of the last few months, as the asset class posted remarkably high overall net inflows on a global basis. With regard

European Money Market Flows

Refinitiv Lipper

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.5K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.