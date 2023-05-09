3 Of Buffett's Favorite Dividend Blue Chips Are No-Brainer Buys
Summary
- At the annual Berkshire meeting Buffett told investors a recession is coming and a year of negative earnings growth.
- Buffett's favorite stocks represent world-beater companies that will almost certainly survive and thrive through the coming downturn.
- The most undervalued Buffett-blue-chip bargain is 50% undervalued, yields a very safe 6.2%, and offers 140% return potential in the next three years.
- The second-most undervalued Buffett blue chip is 38% undervalued and could nearly double by 2025.
- The third-most undervalued Buffett-blue chip is 34% undervalued and offers 94% return potential through 2025. It's 23-years-old and has survived through 48 recessions, 15 depressions, 10 banking crises, and 141 bear markets.
Warren Buffett is the greatest long-term investor in history and is famous for his long-term commitment to buying and holding "wonderful companies at fair prices."
This weekend was the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) Annual meeting when Buffett, Charlie Munger, and Greg Abel (Buffett's successor) took to the stage to answer questions in their traditional marathon Q&A session.
"The majority of our businesses will actually report lower earnings this year than last year...
"That period has ended," Buffett said. "It's a different climate than it was six months ago." - Warren Buffett, Annual meeting
Buffett reported some short-term bad news, specifically that the post-pandemic boom was over, that a mild recession was likely coming soon, and that most of BRK's companies were bracing for a year of negative growth.
In Q4, BRK sold a net $10 billion in stocks, representing 3% of their portfolio, as the company took advantage of the highest interest rates in 15 years to stock pile cash and refill its elephant gun.
Today I wanted to highlight three of Buffett's favorite dividend blue-chip bargains.
This is how much of each company Berkshire owned at the end of 2022, and here is the current discount to historical fair values.
So let's briefly look at three of Buffett's favorite dividend blue-chip bargains, which are the most undervalued.
In other words, the best opportunities to be "greedy when others are fearful" are on some of the world's best dividend payers. Companies that don't just represent wonderful companies at fair prices but wonderful companies that are crazy, stupid, cheap.
US Bancorp: The King Of Regional Banks
US Bancorp isn't just a regional bank; it's the king of US super-regional banks. It's the 5th largest bank in the US, with more than 2,200 branches in 26 states.
Founded in 1929 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USB is a 94-year-old bank that has survived and thrived through:
15 recessions
the Great Depression
inflation as high as 22%
interest rates as high as 20%
23 bear markets
the Great Financial Crisis (during which it remained profitable)
U.S. Bank is Morningstar's "lowest risk" regional bank recommendation with the lowest risk of a bank run.
Didn't Moody's just downgrade USB along with 10 other regional banks? Yes, in fact, Moody's downgraded the entire US banking system.
- from "very strong" to "strong plus"
USB was mostly downgraded over reduced capital reserves courtesy of buying California-based Union Bank at the end of 2022.
The stable outlook reflects the diversity of U.S. Bancorp's franchise, its strong management team and clear strategy, as well as Moody's expectation that the bank will successfully execute the integration of MUFG Union Bank, N.A. while also strengthening its capital profile." - Moody's
Moody's downgraded USB from its equivalent of A+ stable to A stable.
- 0.66% 30-year bankruptcy risk up from 0.6%
However, U.S. Bancorp's deposit base is strong and highly diversified." - Moody's
Moody's rates USB's deposit base AA, meaning an approximate 0.51% risk of a bank run like SVB.
Moody's says there's a less than 33% chance it will downgrade USB again in the next 18 to 24 months and expects USB to rapidly build up its capital reserves now that the Union bank integration is underway.
Positively, U.S. Bancorp's exposure to CRE loans is not significant." - Moody's
No less than Charlie Munger has warned that commercial real estate is the next shoe to drop in banking.
- about 67% of regional and community bank loans are commercial real estate
- 25% for all US banks
Moody's expects 15% real estate losses for USB in a severe recession, basically equal to the Great Recession.
Yet even in such a dire outcome, it believes USB's balance sheet would remain strong, and no further downgrades would be necessary.
Fundamental Summary
- DK quality score: 75% medium risk 12/13 Super SWAN super regional bank
- DK safety score: 83% very safe dividend (1.9% dividend cut risk in severe recession)
- Historical fair value: $60.94
- Current price: $30.74
- Discount to fair value: 50%
- DK rating: potential ultra value, Buffett-style "fat pitch, table pounding buy
- Yield: 6.2%
- Long-term growth consensus: 9.0%
- Consensus long-term return potential: 15.2%
USB is expected to keep growing its dividend steadily through the recession and potentially deliver 141% total returns within the next three years.
- Buffett-like 39% annual returns
- about 7X the S&P consensus
Bank Of America: The Second-Largest Bank In America
Bank of America is the second-largest bank in the country and one of the 11 bailout banks that the US government asked to join together to deposit $30 billion to First Republic in an attempt to rescue that bank.
Note that all three of today's recommendations were rescue banks, meaning they aren't just not struggling. They're so strong the US government asked them to rescue FRC.
Now that JPM has bought FRC, each customer is getting deposits back.
BAC actually saw deposits go up during the early stage of the regional banking crisis as companies raced to move deposits to money center mega banks.
- $16 billion in the first week alone for BAC
Fundamental Summary
- DK quality score: 77% very low risk 12/13 Super SWAN mega bank
- DK safety score: 91% very safe dividend (1.45% dividend cut risk in severe recession)
- Historical fair value: $44.35
- Current price: $27.71
- Discount to fair value: 38%
- DK rating: potential very strong buy
- Yield: 3.2%
- Long-term growth consensus: 5.5%
- Consensus long-term return potential: 8.7%
Once the recession is over, analysts expect BAC to return to steady growth. The dividend is expected to keep growing steadily through the recession.
If BAC grows as expected through 2025, it could nearly double and deliver 27% annualized returns.
- about 4X the S&P consensus
- Buffett-like returns from a blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight
Bank of New York Mellon: The Global King Of Custodial Banks
BK is the world's largest custodial bank, the bank where Vanguard, Blackrock, and Fidelity keep your investment assets.
- $44.3 trillion in assets under custody
- approximately 10% of the world's net worth
BK was founded by Alexander Hamilton, founding father and the first US treasury secretary, in 1784.
Over its 236-year history, it's survived and thrived through:
- 48 recessions
- 15 depressions
- the Great Depression
- 11 banking panics and crises
- 22% inflation
- 20% interest rates
- WWI
- WWII
- a flu pandemic that wiped out 5% of humanity
- 141 bear markets (since 1792, according to BAC)
This AA- stable bank has a 0.55% chance of failing in the next 30 years, according to S&P.
And if it ever does actually fail, the world has ended, the living envy the dead, and money is the least of your problems.
Fundamental Summary
- DK quality score: 75% very low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN custodial bank
- DK safety score: 82% very safe dividend (1.95% dividend cut risk in severe recession)
- Historical fair value: $62.65
- Current price: $41.17
- Discount to fair value: 34%
- DK rating: potential very strong buy
- Yield: 3.6%
- Long-term growth consensus: 9.2%
- Consensus long-term return potential: 12.8%
BK's dividend is expected to grow rapidly through the recession, and after a tough 2022, earnings are expected to soar 91% by 2025.
BK's total return potential of 94% in the next three years is a Buffett-like 30% annually, about 4X the S&P consensus.
Bottom Line: US Bancorp, Bank of America, And Bank of New York Mellon Are 3 Of Buffett Favorite Dividend Blue-Chip Bargains
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in USB, BAC, or BK (I'm not a market-timer). And neither is Warren Buffett.
Even the world's best companies can fall hard and fast in a bear market.
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
- over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck
- in the short term; luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals
- in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck
But here's what I can tell you about USB, BAC, and BK's fundamentals.
These three are all A or AA-rated banks, some of the largest and strongest in the world.
They're too big to fail and won't, barring a complete global financial meltdown.
In fact, barring a permanent collapse to the global economy, they will even survive another financial crisis, such as the potential US debt default that's currently looming.
Moody's estimates a 5% chance of a debt default that would plunge the world into a severe recession.
But still likely not result in so much as a dividend cut at any of these Buffett banks.
Might they fall further as the banking crisis and recession progress? Sure.
Will anyone who buys these crazy, stupid, cheap Buffett banks today regret it in 5-plus years?
Based on the best available data today, I can say with 80% confidence (the Marks/Templeton certainty limit) the answer is "no."
"I'll die on this hill," confident these are great banking buys today.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.