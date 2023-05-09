3 Of Buffett's Favorite Dividend Blue Chips Are No-Brainer Buys

Paul Morigi

Warren Buffett is the greatest long-term investor in history and is famous for his long-term commitment to buying and holding "wonderful companies at fair prices."

This weekend was the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) Annual meeting when Buffett, Charlie Munger, and Greg Abel (Buffett's successor) took to the stage to answer questions in their traditional marathon Q&A session.

"The majority of our businesses will actually report lower earnings this year than last year... "That period has ended," Buffett said. "It's a different climate than it was six months ago." - Warren Buffett, Annual meeting

Buffett reported some short-term bad news, specifically that the post-pandemic boom was over, that a mild recession was likely coming soon, and that most of BRK's companies were bracing for a year of negative growth.

In Q4, BRK sold a net $10 billion in stocks, representing 3% of their portfolio, as the company took advantage of the highest interest rates in 15 years to stock pile cash and refill its elephant gun.

Today I wanted to highlight three of Buffett's favorite dividend blue-chip bargains.

This is how much of each company Berkshire owned at the end of 2022, and here is the current discount to historical fair values.

So let's briefly look at three of Buffett's favorite dividend blue-chip bargains, which are the most undervalued.

In other words, the best opportunities to be "greedy when others are fearful" are on some of the world's best dividend payers. Companies that don't just represent wonderful companies at fair prices but wonderful companies that are crazy, stupid, cheap.

US Bancorp: The King Of Regional Banks

Why US Bank Is A Great Buy Today

US Bancorp isn't just a regional bank; it's the king of US super-regional banks. It's the 5th largest bank in the US, with more than 2,200 branches in 26 states.

Founded in 1929 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USB is a 94-year-old bank that has survived and thrived through:

15 recessions

the Great Depression

inflation as high as 22%

interest rates as high as 20%

23 bear markets

the Great Financial Crisis (during which it remained profitable)

U.S. Bank is Morningstar's "lowest risk" regional bank recommendation with the lowest risk of a bank run.

Didn't Moody's just downgrade USB along with 10 other regional banks? Yes, in fact, Moody's downgraded the entire US banking system.

from "very strong" to "strong plus"

USB was mostly downgraded over reduced capital reserves courtesy of buying California-based Union Bank at the end of 2022.

The stable outlook reflects the diversity of U.S. Bancorp's franchise, its strong management team and clear strategy, as well as Moody's expectation that the bank will successfully execute the integration of MUFG Union Bank, N.A. while also strengthening its capital profile." - Moody's

Moody's downgraded USB from its equivalent of A+ stable to A stable.

0.66% 30-year bankruptcy risk up from 0.6%

However, U.S. Bancorp's deposit base is strong and highly diversified." - Moody's

Moody's rates USB's deposit base AA, meaning an approximate 0.51% risk of a bank run like SVB.

Moody's says there's a less than 33% chance it will downgrade USB again in the next 18 to 24 months and expects USB to rapidly build up its capital reserves now that the Union bank integration is underway.

Positively, U.S. Bancorp's exposure to CRE loans is not significant." - Moody's

No less than Charlie Munger has warned that commercial real estate is the next shoe to drop in banking.

about 67% of regional and community bank loans are commercial real estate

25% for all US banks

Moody's expects 15% real estate losses for USB in a severe recession, basically equal to the Great Recession.

Yet even in such a dire outcome, it believes USB's balance sheet would remain strong, and no further downgrades would be necessary.

Fundamental Summary

DK quality score: 75% medium risk 12/13 Super SWAN super regional bank

DK safety score: 83% very safe dividend (1.9% dividend cut risk in severe recession)

Historical fair value: $60.94

Current price: $30.74

Discount to fair value: 50%

DK rating: potential ultra value, Buffett-style "fat pitch, table pounding buy

Yield: 6.2%

Long-term growth consensus: 9.0%

Consensus long-term return potential: 15.2%

USB is expected to keep growing its dividend steadily through the recession and potentially deliver 141% total returns within the next three years.

Buffett-like 39% annual returns

about 7X the S&P consensus

Bank Of America: The Second-Largest Bank In America

Why BAC Is A Great Buy Today

Bank of America is the second-largest bank in the country and one of the 11 bailout banks that the US government asked to join together to deposit $30 billion to First Republic in an attempt to rescue that bank.

Note that all three of today's recommendations were rescue banks, meaning they aren't just not struggling. They're so strong the US government asked them to rescue FRC.

Now that JPM has bought FRC, each customer is getting deposits back.

BAC actually saw deposits go up during the early stage of the regional banking crisis as companies raced to move deposits to money center mega banks.

$16 billion in the first week alone for BAC

Fundamental Summary

DK quality score: 77% very low risk 12/13 Super SWAN mega bank

DK safety score: 91% very safe dividend (1.45% dividend cut risk in severe recession)

Historical fair value: $44.35

Current price: $27.71

Discount to fair value: 38%

DK rating: potential very strong buy

Yield: 3.2%

Long-term growth consensus: 5.5%

Consensus long-term return potential: 8.7%

Once the recession is over, analysts expect BAC to return to steady growth. The dividend is expected to keep growing steadily through the recession.

If BAC grows as expected through 2025, it could nearly double and deliver 27% annualized returns.

about 4X the S&P consensus

Buffett-like returns from a blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight

Bank of New York Mellon: The Global King Of Custodial Banks

Why BK Is A Great Buy Today

BK is the world's largest custodial bank, the bank where Vanguard, Blackrock, and Fidelity keep your investment assets.

$44.3 trillion in assets under custody

approximately 10% of the world's net worth

BK was founded by Alexander Hamilton, founding father and the first US treasury secretary, in 1784.

Over its 236-year history, it's survived and thrived through:

48 recessions

15 depressions

the Great Depression

11 banking panics and crises

22% inflation

20% interest rates

WWI

WWII

a flu pandemic that wiped out 5% of humanity

141 bear markets (since 1792, according to BAC)

This AA- stable bank has a 0.55% chance of failing in the next 30 years, according to S&P.

And if it ever does actually fail, the world has ended, the living envy the dead, and money is the least of your problems.

Fundamental Summary

DK quality score: 75% very low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN custodial bank

DK safety score: 82% very safe dividend (1.95% dividend cut risk in severe recession)

Historical fair value: $62.65

Current price: $41.17

Discount to fair value: 34%

DK rating: potential very strong buy

Yield: 3.6%

Long-term growth consensus: 9.2%

Consensus long-term return potential: 12.8%

BK's dividend is expected to grow rapidly through the recession, and after a tough 2022, earnings are expected to soar 91% by 2025.

BK's total return potential of 94% in the next three years is a Buffett-like 30% annually, about 4X the S&P consensus.

Bottom Line: US Bancorp, Bank of America, And Bank of New York Mellon Are 3 Of Buffett Favorite Dividend Blue-Chip Bargains

Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in USB, BAC, or BK (I'm not a market-timer). And neither is Warren Buffett.

Even the world's best companies can fall hard and fast in a bear market.

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.

over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

in the short term; luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals

in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck

But here's what I can tell you about USB, BAC, and BK's fundamentals.

These three are all A or AA-rated banks, some of the largest and strongest in the world.

They're too big to fail and won't, barring a complete global financial meltdown.

In fact, barring a permanent collapse to the global economy, they will even survive another financial crisis, such as the potential US debt default that's currently looming.

Moody's estimates a 5% chance of a debt default that would plunge the world into a severe recession.

But still likely not result in so much as a dividend cut at any of these Buffett banks.

Might they fall further as the banking crisis and recession progress? Sure.

Will anyone who buys these crazy, stupid, cheap Buffett banks today regret it in 5-plus years?

Based on the best available data today, I can say with 80% confidence (the Marks/Templeton certainty limit) the answer is "no."

"I'll die on this hill," confident these are great banking buys today.