Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is a high-quality retail REIT that has delivered compelling Q1 results while also raising its guidance. Thanks to ongoing strong acquisition spending, the REIT is well-positioned to deliver future FFO growth. In combination with a safe and high dividend yield, Realty Income looks compelling.

Realty Income Corporation announced its first-quarter earnings results last week. The company beat estimates on both lines, as we can see in the following screencap:

Revenues were up by a highly compelling 17% year over year, beating estimates easily. This was largely driven by acquisitions during the first quarter and over the prior three quarters that impacted the comparison to the first quarter of 2022 positively. While those acquisitions were partially financed via the issuance of new shares, Realty Income still delivered a positive funds from operations per share growth rate, which is important for the value of each individual share of the company. Normalized FFO per share rose from $1.02 in the previous year's quarter to $1.04 in the most recent quarter.

As a retail real estate investment trust, Realty Income is not automatically a growth company -- in fact, many retail REITs are struggling. But this mostly holds true for lower-quality mall REITs, where high vacancy rates and headwinds from online competition for apparel and electronics retailers cause problems. Realty Income's focus on "needed" retailers with businesses that are hard to replicate online, such as post offices, pharmacies, dollar stores, and so on, has made it very resilient in comparison to the more at-risk mall REITs.

Demand for the properties that Realty Income owns has been very strong, showcased by the fact that the occupancy rate across Realty Income's portfolio stands at a very high level of 99.0%. This was up by 40 base points versus an already pretty strong occupancy rate of 98.6% at the end of the previous year's quarter. Not only are vacancy rates pretty low, they are actually shrinking -- during times when the macro picture is highly uncertain, that's a very strong feat that can be attributed to the resilience of many of Realty Income's tenants.

The market growth rate for retail real estate isn't very high, but the market size is gigantic. Despite the fact that Realty Income is a leading REIT in this space, it still only owns a very small portion of the overall market. That, combined with cost of capital advantages, has positioned the company well for being a consolidator. Realty Income has done major acquisitions of peers in the past, such as its VEREIT takeover in 2021, but Realty Income also invests for growth via the acquisition of single properties or groups of properties. While the majority of Realty Income's assets are located in the United States, the company also owns properties in Europe, where it has been expanding its presence in recent years.

During the first quarter alone, Realty Income acquired 339 new properties for a total of $1.7 billion, or around $5 million per property. For these properties, the weighted average cash lease rate was 7%, which is very solid and pencils out to a ~14x rent multiple. Realty Income has been financing its acquisitions via a mix of cash on hand that was derived from its operations, via the issuance of new debt, and via the issuance of new equity. Realty Income has been active when it comes to accessing capital markets during the first quarter:

- The company issued $800 worth of new shares during the period, equal to a little less than half the spending on new properties over the same time frame. The weighted average share price was a little over $63, thus slightly north of where Realty Income is trading right now. Still, Realty Income traded in the high $60s for some time during Q1, thus the average issuance price was not optimal.

- When it comes to issuing debt, Realty Income sourced $1.1 billion in total, thus more than making up the $1.7 billion in new property acquisitions when combined with the proceeds from the issuance of new shares. Debt was issued at rates of 5.1% and 4.9%, respectively, with maturity dates in 2026 and 2030. I believe that this is an attractive interest rate in the current environment, and it is, importantly, also significantly below the yield on the property acquisitions Realty Income has made over the same time frame.

While the issuance of new shares dilutes current shareholders' stake in the company, this can still create shareholder value as long as the acquisitions that Realty Income makes more than offset the headwinds from dilution. This has been the case in the past, as Realty Income has shown very reliable FFO per share growth in the past, despite a steadily growing share count. The same holds true for the first quarter, as Realty Income's FFO per share once again was up compared to the previous year's period.

And Realty Income's growth spending is not about to slow down. The company has signed an agreement to acquire 415 convenience stores from EG Group in a $1.5 billion deal. This one single deal will most likely close this quarter and is almost as large as all of Realty Income's investments in Q1, and it is likely that there will be additional asset purchases on top of that. Realty Income had some cash left over from its capital raising program in Q1, but continued to access capital markets in April, e.g. by issuing $400 million worth of 4.7%-yielding notes. Interest rates were down versus the interest rates on the bonds Realty Income issued in the first quarter, which is nice.

A Safe Dividend And A Reasonable Valuation

Realty Income brands itself as the monthly dividend company, and rightfully so -- its monthly dividends do indeed stand out from what many other REITs are offering, especially since Realty Income also has an excellent dividend growth track record. The company has increased the payout for more than 25 years in a row and has even been offering quarterly dividend increases in the recent past.

At current prices, Realty Income's dividend yield stands at 4.9%. That compares favorably to the dividend yield over the last couple of years, as we can see in the following chart:

We see that, while the yield spiked to an even higher level during the midst of the COVID panic, the yield has mostly been in the 4% range over the last couple of years, and as low as 3%. Relative to that, the 4.9% yield right now looks pretty appealing. The dividend payout ratio is in the low 70s right now, which is very reasonable for a retail REIT. When we consider the fact that Realty Income has been very resilient historically -- the company grew its FFO per share in 2020, 2021, and 2022, for example -- then the dividend looks even safer. Realty Income has lowered its dividend payout ratio over the last decade, as its dividend payout ratio (relative to FFO per share) stood at 89% one decade ago. Not only has Realty Income increased its dividend every year over that time frame, but the company managed to make its dividend safer over the same time frame, lowering its dividend payout ratio substantially and improving the coverage ratio from 1.1 to around 1.4.

The combination of a resilient and safe dividend that is also growing reliably and that offers a compelling yield is attractive, I believe. Of course, valuation should be considered as well, but Realty Income also looks solid when it comes to that. The 2023 funds from operations multiple is around 15, which does not seem demanding for a high-quality REIT such as Realty Income.

We see that Realty Income was valued at an FFO multiple of around 18, on average, over the last five years. Relative to that, shares look attractive today. While one can argue that broad-market valuations should be somewhat suppressed right now due to a potential recession, Realty Income's proven recession resilience means that it shouldn't be trading at a major discount, at least in my opinion.

Takeaway

Realty Income had a strong Q1, and it looks like the company is well-positioned for a solid performance in Q2 and beyond as well. With an attractive dividend yield and an undemanding valuation, Realty Income looks like a good investment at current prices, I believe.