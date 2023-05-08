Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Jazz Pharmaceuticals: State Of Play Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

May 08, 2023 3:00 PM ETJazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Jazz is a commercial stage pharma that generated $3.7bn in revenues in 2022.
  • The company made a net loss of >$200m, although on an adjusted basis net income is forecast to be >$1.2bn.
  • There are issues surrounding lead product Xywav, indicated for narcolepsy - a new product offering once-nightly dosing could damage Jazz' market share in this sector.
  • Fast-growing seizure therapy Edidiolex also may be under threat from generics, making management's self-imposed challenge of generating >$5bn annual revenues in 2025 tricky.
  • Nevertheless, despite some clear and obvious business threats, Jazz' market cap is very low at <2x projected sales amid some intriguing pipeline possibilities. I suspect Q123 earnings may trigger a sell-off. If so, the dip may be worth buying.
  • We're about to raise prices at my private investing ideas service, Haggerston BioHealth, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

dancing splashes

joshblake/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

It has been nearly three years since I last covered Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for Seeking Alpha - I gave the company's stock a "buy" rating in July 2020, and shares have gained 25% in the intervening period.

chart

Jazz Pharmaceuticals product sales (Jazz Pharmaceuticals 2022 10K submission)

chart

Jazz plan for Vision 2025 (investor presentation)

chart

Jazz pipeline (Jazz presentation)

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
9.1K Followers
Receive regular, detailed analysis focused on biotech and healthcare stocks

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in JAZZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.