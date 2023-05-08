Sean Zanni/Getty Images Entertainment

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) just reported its first quarter results last week and investors are once again in high spirits.

After a disastrous year for shareholders, it appears that business momentum might be in for a comeback, but for anyone who has read my previous analyses on the company - I have some reservations.

Revenue improved during the quarter as Block continues to diversify its monetization streams across its ecosystems and gross profitability also benefited over the past 3-month period.

Block Shareholder Letter Q1 2023

At the same time, we should keep in mind that business models within the electronic payments space benefit heavily from elevated inflation. During the last month of the reported quarter, prices continued to increase which provided a much needed tailwind for Block's key service offerings.

The food away from home index rose 0.6 percent in March, as it did in the previous 2 months. The index for full service meals increased 0.7 percent over the month and the index for limited service meals increased 0.5 percent. The food at home index rose 8.4 percent over the last 12 months. The indexes for household furnishings and operations, new vehicles, education, and apparel also increased in March. Source: bls.gov

However, inflationary pressures are slowly dissipating and a recession is also looming on the horizon which could easily make the second half of 2023 far less supportive for Block's business model.

Such a scenario is highly probable at this point in time and would make things far worse for Block's share price, which is already one of the worst performers within its broader peer group. At the same time, its major competitor - Fiserv (which has also been my favourite pick within the group) has returned more than 20% over the past year.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

I first laid out my bearish thesis on Block back in June of last year, but I have also been critical of the company's strategy earlier in 2022 when the share price was still hovering above the $100 mark.

Block is excluded from the peer set above due to the company now trading at a forward P/E ratio of x83.7, while at the same time generating only 3% return on total capital. It appears to be the only company in the peer set that is emphasizing growth at any price which results in razor-thin margins and a much higher topline growth than the rest of its peers. Source: Seeking Alpha

The major problem of this strategy is that sooner or later the growth will slow down and management will have to prove that their business model is competitive when the outside environment is not supportive. I have already talked about the issue with Block's profitability before, but what is even more troubling is that the company is already experiencing a sharp drop in its expected topline growth rates.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

When this happens, management commentary could provide some very useful evidence on their ability to manage the business for the long run or to simply blame outside factors for the poor performance.

Already In Crisis Mode

During the last quarter, the co-founder of the company Jack Dorsey provided a very interesting commentary in his opening remarks. Although certain problems with the global economy and the financial system begin to emerge, classifying the current period as a 'constant state of global crisis' was a bit too farfetched.

There are three macro challenges affecting all businesses now and over the long term. Number one, constant state of global crisis. Number two, regulatory fragmentation. Number three, global financial system shifts. The world seems to be moving from one global crisis to the next and suffering from an overwhelming amount of information, which is causing people and organizations of all sizes to be distracted and reactive to the moment. Source: Block Q1 2023 Earnings Transcript

After all, it was the recent pandemic and the lockdowns that provided a major tailwind for businesses engaged in digitalization and online payments. The impact of the pandemic could be clearly illustrated by the sharp increase in Block's gross margins in its two major segments - subscription and services and transactions.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

As these tailwinds disappeared, however, Block was once again faced with a slow decline in margins. The impact on total revenue (adjusted for the bitcoin operations) was also significant, with the company registering one of its highest growth rates in fiscal 2021.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

On top of the major push towards digitalization and online transactions, the fiscal and monetary response to the pandemic brought yet another tailwind for Block. An unprecedented support for consumers and the higher inflation that followed significantly elevated personal consumption expenditures.

FRED

Overall, it appears that a global crisis is not behind us, but most likely is just ahead of us and if Block is unable to support its high revenue growth rate and achieve sustainable GAAP profitability during a period of macroeconomic tailwinds, then it would be nearly impossible to do so during a real state of global crisis or even a mild recession.

Management Rewards

While the problems with revenue growth and profitability are still overshadowing Block's share price returns, shareholder dilution not only continues, but appears to be accelerating.

In fiscal year 2022, the total shares outstanding increased by more than 15% from around 502m a year before to roughly 579m. During the past 3-month period, shares outstanding have increased by 4% to 602m as of the first quarter of 2023.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

At the same time, monthly option exercises and direct sales by management are significant and it seems that the already very generous stock-based compensation packages are unlikely to be reduced anytime soon.

Shifting to share-based compensation. Last year, in the second quarter, Our share-based compensation expenses increased by $47 million quarter-over-quarter when excluding a one-time SBC expense of $66 million related to the acquisition of Afterpay recognized in the first quarter of 2022. We expect a similar quarter-over-quarter increase in the second quarter of this year. This remains an area on which we are focused and expect to drive greater leverage over time. Source: Block Q1 2023 Earnings Transcript

Stock-based compensation packages could play a key role in attracting and retaining talent, especially in the highly competitive tech space. However, Block appears to be taking this practice to the extreme with the annual stock-based compensation expense ballooning, while cash flow from operations now stands at record low levels.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

The recent quarter did not provide any solid evidence that this trend is about to reverse and poses a major threat to Block shareholders, if the economy takes a turn for the worst.

Conclusion

The first quarter of 2023 has given Block's shareholders some reasons to feel optimistic about the company's future in the near term. Although this could be the case in the very short term, the company's problems have not gone away. At the same time, the supportive macroeconomic environment is likely to shift course in the coming months and Block's management is becoming increasingly aggressive towards shareholder dilution and too generous with compensation packages.