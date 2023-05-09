Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

2 Apartment REITs That I'm Buying With Both Hands

May 09, 2023 7:00 AM ETCPT, MAA8 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Opportunities to buy blue chip REITs with double-digit (and even 25%+) discounts attached to them are historically rare.
  • To us, the multifamily space offers a relatively safe harbor in the real estate sector.
  • Right now, the multifamily REITs are offering a relatively unique combination of high quality ratings and wide margins of safety.
  • This is the first of a two-part series covering our favorite picks in the space.
Fistful of US dollars; many more in background

RapidEye

Right now, every single multi-family real estate investment trust, or REIT, that we track at iREIT has either a “Strong Buy,” a “Buy,” or a “Speculative Buy” rating attached to it.

This clearly speaks to my bullish outlook

MAA Citi Global Property Conference presentation March 2023

MAA Citi Global Property Conference presentation March 2023

MAA Citi Global Property Conference presentation March 2023

MAA Citi Global Property Conference presentation March 2023

MAA Q1 2023 ER

MAA Q1 2023 ER

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs

CPT March 2023 Investor Presentation

CPT March 2023 Investor Presentation

CPT

CPT March 2023 Investor Presentation

CPT

CPT March 2023 Investor Presentation

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPT, MAA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

