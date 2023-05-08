Armastas/iStock via Getty Images

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) is the dominant supplier of semiconductor lithography systems and the sole supplier of EUV systems. According to our report entitled “Sub-100nm Lithography: Market Analysis and Strategic Issues,” ASML holds a:

100% share of the EUV lithography sector

97% share of the Immersion 193nm DUV lithography sector

83% of the 248nm DUV lithography sector

But ASML also sells electron beam metrology and inspection systems with its lithography tools, allowing customers to measure the patterns that they actually print on the wafer to see how well they match the intended pattern.

These inspection systems locate and analyze individual chip defects amid billions of printed features, extending the scope for process control. ASML sells its products in two segments of the metrology, inspection, and process control market:

The eScan 430 is its latest single-beam inspection system, delivering more than 35% throughput improvement across various applications in Logic, DRAM and 3D NAND.

Its high-resolution e-beam metrology system eP6 offers 1 nm resolution with large field-of-view capabilities. It produces critical dimension ("CD") and Edge Placement Error ("EPE") data in high volume with a quality level that customers need for monitoring and control.

ASML entered the market in 2016, when it acquired Hermes Microvision Inc. (HMI), a supplier of e-beam inspection tools for both foundry and memory fabs worldwide, for $3.1 billion.

In 2022, ASML generated revenues of €659.6 million, representing 4.3% of its total revenue of €15.4 billion.

E-Beam Patterned Wafer Inspection Market

Applied Materials (AMAT) announced on December 14, 2022, the commercial availability of “cold field emission” (CFE) technology eBeam imaging system. The press release noted:

“Chipmakers use eBeam technology to identify and characterize defects that are too small to be seen with optical systems. Finding surface and buried defects is becoming increasingly challenging as chipmakers push the limits of 2D logic and DRAM scaling using EUV lithography and transition to complex 3D architectures like GAA logic transistors and 3D NAND memories.”

To much fanfare for its “eBeam Technology and Product Launch,” AMAT provided a 30-page Technology and Product Presentation authored by Keith Wells, Group Vice President and General Manager Imaging and Process Control Group. It also included a webcast of two videos.

AMAT provide 2021 revenue for its e-beam business, but in our 2022 edition report entitled “Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Manufacturing”, ASML was actually the market share leader in the sector as shown in Chart 1, with nearly a 300 basis-point lead over AMAT.

The Information Network

Chart 1

Why Would Customers Buy from AMAT instead of ASML?

AMAT’s press release comment I noted above is telling – “using EUV lithography.” As I noted in my bullets above, ASML has a 100% share in EUV lithography systems, and the company pairs its inspection systems with its EUV system.

And this raises an important question “why would a foundry, logic, or memory EUV customer buy an incongruent e-beam inspection system from AMAT when ASML makes an e-beam system matched with its EUV lithography system?”

ASML’s Products Continue to Evolve

AMAT’s “presentation” did not consider ASML’s continued e-beam product evolution. According to ASML’s 10-K:

“We have also continued to progress our metrology and inspection roadmap. For example, the HMI eScan 1100 multibeam system, our first-generation multibeam system with 25 beams (5x5), has been shipped for customer evaluation. In 2022, we also shipped our first eScan460 system, which is our next-generation single-beam inspection system.”

AMAT’s History of Hyping Products by Neglecting Competitors

Amid much fanfare, on March 16, 2021, Applied Materials unveiled what they called a “major innovation in process control that uses Big Data and AI technology to help semiconductor manufacturers accelerate node development, speed time to revenue and earn more profits over the life of a node.”

I discussed this previous launch in my March 17, 2021, Seeking Alpha article entitled "KLA Introduced 4 AI Metrology/Inspection Systems A Year Before Applied Materials."

According to the bullets in that article:

Applied Materials introduced its "major innovation" metrology/inspection system utilizing AI.

However, KLA introduced four metrology/inspection systems utilizing AI a year ago.

KLA dominates, enjoying a 4.9X share value over Applied Materials in the global sector and a 4.6X share in the Optical Inspection segment.

In other words, last year Applied Materials hyped its "new" technology, but neglected to point out that KLA (KLAC) already had pre-empted AMAT with its "newer" technology. Importantly, AMAT neglected to point out that its "e-beam technology" is not gaining share against KLAC's "optical technology." Finally, in the E-beam Wafer inspection sector, AMAT neglected to say its market share is lower than ASML, and moved lower in 2021

In fact, AMAT’s December 2022 announcement continued to compare Optical versus E-beam. In fact, data from the above mentioned 2022 edition of our report shows that KLAC increased its share in the inspection systems with its dominating optical inspection over AMAT’s e-beam inspection, as shown in Chart 2.

The Information Network

Chart 2

Investor Takeaway

While ASML is taking share from AMAT in the inspection sector and dominates the lithography sector, the company faces several headwinds:

Fast Track on the Slow Track

The saga of ASML’s Fast Track shipments because of supply chain issues continues. I pointed out in my April 26, 2022, Seeking Alpha article entitled "ASML: Dissecting An Incredibly Poor Q1 2022 And Earnings Call," that ASML is shipping incomplete EUV systems to customers, as I explain in my article:

"Because of the complexity of the EUV systems, ASML has a unique way of categorizing EUV sales vs. shipped. ASML uses the term "fast shipments," which is in support of customers' desire to bring systems into production as quickly as possible. By skipping some of these testings in its factory, ASML can shorten the cycle time. Final testing and formal acceptance then take place at the customer side, at which time ASML will recognize revenue."

Almost nothing was discussed in the current earnings call, so the latest details come from ASML’s Q4 2022 earnings call presented in January 2023. At the time, CFO Roger Dassen said, but only when asked a question by an analyst:

“Thank you, Didier. Thanks for the question. I think this is helpful to indeed clarify that. So what you saw is that we're having -- that we had fast shipments for an amount of €3.1 billion at the end of 2022. So the revenue for that will be recorded in 2023. However, we also assume that a similar amount will go from '22 to '23 -- from '23 to '24. And what that means, Didier, is that the guidance or the more than 25% growth over 2022 that we've given you, that in fact, treats the fast shipment effect as neutral, right? So we assume that, that will be neutral, i.e., the amount that comes in to '23, the €3.1 billion, we also expect that to leave the year into '24. So it's neutralized for the fast shipment, so that's the way to look at it.

And then once we have that clarity, of course, we will share that with you, and we'll also clarify to you what that means. To the extent that we would be able to recognize revenue again upon shipment for these fast shipments, of course, that would be additional to the more than 25% revenue growth that we've mentioned.”

The last sentence is important for this argument, that the €3.1 billion in fast shipments do not count in ASML’s 25% growth expected in 2023. But the opaque transparency from this company is telling.

Bookings Slump

ASML’s new order bookings slumped 40.6% in 2Q 2022. This suggests that its customer’s market outlooks are conservative and global outsourced semiconductor firms are unlikely to scale up their capex soon.

ASML reported in the current quarter that memory bookings as shown in Table 1 were:

ASML/The Information Network

Can ASML Meet its 2023 Revenue Guide Of +25% YoY Guide?

In 2022, ASML recorded system revenues of $15.9 billion, down 1.8% from 2021. ASML underperformed the global WFE growth of 8.9%. In 2023, I am forecasting a -21% change in global WFE, which I first discussed in my July 11, 2022, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Assessing My 2021 Call For A Likely Semiconductor Equipment Meltdown In 2023 Impacting Applied Materials." Both LRCX and SEMI forecast a -22% growth. Yet ASML is expecting revenue growth of 25%. It remains to be seen.

It remains to be seen but I’m not holding my breath. There are too many macro factors to contend with, particularly for tech companies tied to the need for expansion financing. The generation of 0% interest rates is over, and tech companies used to getting free money won't get it for the foreseeable future. And banks will get more regulated following the recent banking crisis, which will hurt lending. Because of ASML's micro headwinds and macro factors, I rate ASML a hold.