portostock/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Granite Construction’s (NYSE:GVA) stock price has corrected recently in response to a Q1 earnings miss caused by an unexpected adverse weather impact. However, I believe the future growth prospects remain encouraging. Revenue growth is expected to benefit from a healthy backlog of Committed and Awarded Projects (CAP) worth $5.1 billion and support from the Infrastructure Investment and Job Act (IIJA) that is expected to drive healthy end-market demand. Additionally, incremental emergency work resulting from climate-related disruptions should also support revenue growth.

On the margin front, volume leverage, completion of ORP projects, and high margins in the CAP should support margin recovery in the future. The company is currently trading meaningfully below its historical averages, and given its growth prospects, I rate the stock a buy.

GVA Q1FY23 Earnings

Recently, Granite Construction reported lower-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2023. The company's revenue decreased by 14.3% YoY to $560 million, which was below the consensus estimate of $648 million. Adjusted EPS declined by 57.7% YoY to negative $0.41, which was lower than the consensus EPS estimate by 32 cents. The gross margin decreased by 340 bps YoY to 5.8%, and the adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 250 bps YoY to -1.6%. The revenue decline was primarily due to weather-related delays and disruption, as well as lower revenue from ORPs. The decrease in adjusted EPS and margin was attributed to volume deleverage and additional costs associated with weather-related disruptions.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

GVA has been focusing on reducing its old risk portfolio, which consists of large projects incurring significant losses, and strategically shifting towards high-margin, smaller bid-build, or best-value projects for the long-term growth of the company. Winding down of ORP projects has had a negative impact on the company's revenue growth over the past year due to the lower revenue generated from these projects.

In the first quarter of 2022, in addition to lower revenue generation from the old risk portfolio, adverse weather conditions and unfavorable climate changes caused disruptions. They delayed the execution of best-value projects, which had a negative impact on revenue growth in the quarter. This resulted in a 14.3% YoY decline in total revenue to $560.1 million, with comparable revenue (excluding the Granite Inliner) decreasing by 9.4% YoY.

GVA’s Historical Revenue (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking ahead, I believe that GVA should be able to post revenue growth benefiting from healthy CAP, strong end-market demand, completion of ORP, and tailwind from weather-related emergency projects.

In the first quarter of 2023, GVA's CAP or backlog increased by 29.6% YoY to $5.1 billion and by approximately 14% from the beginning of the year. This demonstrates that the end-market demand remains healthy, thanks to increased funding from the Federal Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act. The company is poised to benefit from the multi-year tailwind from federal funding under this act, and infrastructure opportunities should continue to increase further as the year progresses. So, GVA's CAP should also continue to increase and support revenue growth in the coming years.

GVA’s CAP (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

The Old Risk Portfolio is also nearly complete, with only $85 million remaining in its CAP at the beginning of FY23, which is less than 2% of the total CAP. So, this is one less headwind. Management estimates ORP completion by Q3 2023, allowing the company to focus on new best value or smaller bid-build CAP execution to generate higher revenue.

Additionally, weather-related headwinds in Q1 resulted in the postponement of $100 million of project work to Q2 and Q3, which should benefit revenue growth sequentially in the coming quarters. Further, adverse climate change and storms in the California region have helped GVA secure an additional $100 million of critical response projects throughout California in Q1. Out of this $100 million of emergency work, $18 million was recognized in revenue in Q1, with the remaining set to be recognized in the next couple of quarters. These emergency projects are not included in the CAP and provide additional drivers for revenue growth in the coming quarters.

Overall, I remain optimistic about GVA's growth prospects in FY23. Management has guided revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion for FY23, implying a growth of 3% to 9% YoY and ending the company's long streak of revenue decline. I believe the guidance is achievable given the healthy CAP, completion of ORP, and healthy end-market demand supported by IIJA.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

Over the last few years, GVA has been facing some challenges on the margin front, largely due to heavy losses incurred by the Old Risk Portfolio as well as inflationary input costs.

In addition to these headwinds, the company's margins were further impacted in the first quarter of 2023 due to adverse weather-related disruptions and volume deleveraging. The gross margin was also affected by the $11 million write-down on the I-64 high-rise bridge project in Virginia, as the company incurred additional costs in maintaining the project schedule. As a result, there was a 340 bps YoY decline in gross margin to 5.8% and a 250 bps YoY decline in adjusted EBITDA margin to negative 1.6%.

GVA’s Historical Gross Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking ahead, the company is expected to improve margins sequentially as the weather-related disruptions and volume deleveraging become less of a headwind for margin growth. Additionally, as previously mentioned, the old risk portfolio is almost complete. Excluding the ORP, the company's gross margin was 12.5% in 2021 and 13.7% in 2022. For 2023, GVA is targeting a gross margin of 14% or higher, excluding the ORPs. Once the company completes the last bits of the ORP, the overall gross margin should further improve in FY24.

Additionally, GVA's focus on selectively bidding and winning higher-margin projects has increased the proportion of best-value projects to 43% of the total CAP in Q1FY23. Also, 52% of the CAP is comprised of small-bid build projects, which are also high-margin.

GVA's committed and awarded projects (GVA’s Q1 FY23 Earning Presentation)

So, with the completion of ORPs and a focus on completing these high-margin projects, the company should be able to improve its margins in the coming years.

Valuation and Conclusion

GVA's current valuation is at 13.03x FY23 consensus EPS estimate of $2.75 and 8.46x FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $4.24, which is still considerably lower than its historical 5-year average forward P/E of 17.83x. In my opinion, the recent market correction, resulting from the Q1 earnings miss due to unexpected weather impacts, has made the valuation very attractive. The company's medium to long-term growth outlook remains positive due to a healthy CAP, completion of loss-making ORPs, strong end-market demand supported by IIJA, and high-margin CAP. Considering these growth prospects and the attractive valuation, I rate the stock a buy.