BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 2:48 PM ETBioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.94K Followers

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Vimal Mehta - Chief Executive Officer & Founder

Rob Risinger - Chief Medical Officer, Neuroscience

Matt Wiley - Chief Commercial Officer

Richard Steinhart - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robyn Karnauskas - Truist Securities

Mary Kate - Bank of America

Colin Bristow - UBS

Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim Partners

Sumant Kulkarni - Canaccord Genuity

Ram Selvaraju - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the BioXcel Therapeutics First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

Just to remind everyone, certain matters discussed in today's conference call and or answers that may be given to questions asked are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties related to future events and/or the future financial or business performance of the company. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Risk factors that may affect future results are detailed in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which can be found at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com or on www.sec.gov and which will be updated in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

Joining us on today's call are Dr. Vimal Mehta, Chief Executive Officer; Richard Steinhart, Chief Financial Officer; Matt Wiley, Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. Rob Risinger, Chief Medical Officer of Neuroscience; Dr. Vince O'Neill, Chief R&D Officer of Onco XL Therapeutics; and Dr. Frank Yocca, Chief Scientific Officer. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Dr. Mehta, the CEO and Founder of BioXcel Therapeutics. Please go ahead.

Vimal Mehta

Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining

