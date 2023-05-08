Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is an independent exploration and production company that operates in thirteen countries across six segments: Alaska, Canada, Europe, Middle East, North Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company focuses on the exploration and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, LNG and NGLs on a global scale. Given the volatility of oil and gas prices, ConocoPhillips has implemented strategies to provide returns to its shareholders during price cycles by maintaining a strong balance sheet, distributing profits, diversifying investments, and demonstrating strong ESG performance. After conducting a thorough analysis of the company's financial performance and production strategies over the past year, I believe that COP stock is a wise investment choice.

COP performance outlook

ConocoPhillips' management strategy involves maintaining strength during lower price periods and retaining benefits during higher price periods. The company is highly disciplined in investment decisions and market fundamentals, remaining unhedged to protect itself from macro-environmental and social impacts such as the conflict in Ukraine, oil and gas inventory levels, inflation, and supply chain disruptions. As an E&P company, COP is heavily impacted by fluctuations in fuel prices, making it crucial to consider the global oil market and forecasted prices. Despite Russia and OPEC countries announcing production cuts in 2023, global liquid fuel production is expected to increase due to strong growth from non-OPEC countries, particularly North and South America. However, the rise in global liquid fuels consumption through 2023-2024 is dependent on the risks posed by wider economic conditions in the U.S. and global banking sectors. Looking ahead, it's predicted that the global oil market will be relatively balanced in 2023 with inventories remaining almost unchanged. Based on this forecast, average oil prices are expected to remain at $86 per barrel this year (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 – Brent crude oil price

EIA

During 2022, management focused on maintaining and enhancing the company's balance sheet strength by executing activities aimed at reducing debt. As a result, the company was able to reduce its total debt by $3.3 billion, which will lower interest expenses and demonstrate COP's ability to maintain its strength during periods of volatility. The company has set a target to reduce its debt level by $5 billion by 2026. In the first quarter of 2023, COP used about 49% of cash generated from operations for investments and shareholder returns. The CFO was $5.7 billion, with $2.9 billion allocated to capital expenditures and investments, including the acquisition of a 30% equity stake in Port Arthur LNG and Lower 48 acquisitions. Additionally, COP repurchased $1.7 billion of shares and allocated $1.5 billion for dividends and VROC.

At the end of 1Q 2023, COP generated $2.8 billion in free cash flow. It is worth noting that the company increased its full-year production expectation to be between 1.78 to 1.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to prior guidance of 1.76 to 1.8 MMBOED. Following higher production levels, the company expects to increase its capital expenditures to between $10.7 billion and $11.3 billion in 2023. This is not surprising given that COP executed several agreements during the previous quarter, including expanding its participation in global LNG business by participating in QatarEnergy's NFE projects. Furthermore, COP executed agreements for a German LNG Terminal for a period of 15 years and another agreement for a period of 20 years for a total offtake capacity of 5 MTPA of LNG.

After careful analysis, it is evident that COP has made significant improvements to its leverage ratios in 1Q 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. With a focus on reducing debt levels and increasing cash reserves, the company's leverage conditions are expected to improve further in the coming year. As an unhedged company, it is crucial for COP to continuously monitor its leverage condition during periods of lower commodity prices. Notably, a 2% increase in equity level to $47.7 billion and lower debt levels contributed to a slight decline in its debt-to-equity ratio from 0.38x in 1Q 2022 to 0.35x in 1Q 2023. Additionally, an increase in operating cash resulted in a drop of the debt-to-CFO ratio from 3.7x in 1Q 2022 to 3.07x in the first quarter of 2023. However, lower energy prices impacted the company's EBITDA, leading to an increase in debt-to-EBITDA ratio from 2.14x in 1Q 2022 to 2.53x in the same period this year. Overall, COP's well-positioned leverage ratios demonstrate its ability to absorb potential risks and navigate challenges effectively (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 – COP’s leverage condition

Author's calculations

In the first half of 2022, energy prices continued to rise and eventually reached a 10-year high. However, in the second half of the year, prices decreased due to macroeconomic concerns. COP's liquidity condition was affected by these fluctuations in prices. The current ratio increased to 1.54x in the second quarter of 2022 but fell back to 1.39x in the first quarter of 2023. On the other hand, the cash ratio steadily increased throughout the year and reached 0.75x in the previous quarter. Considering these factors, I believe that COP's strategy of controlling costs and increasing production safely and reliably through a well-diversified portfolio will help them sustain production through price cycles (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 – COP’s liquidity condition

Author's calculations

Risks

In addition to considering the potential upside of COP, it is crucial to also assess the company's potential risks. The energy industry is highly dependent on volatile energy prices, and current financial and banking sector issues could worsen and impact energy demand. This could result in capital issues for COP, as the company relies on access to capital markets for funding despite primarily generating cash from its business operations. If sufficient funds cannot be generated or capital cannot be raised, the business may suffer adverse effects. Additionally, COP engages with various third parties in different industries, and if these parties default on their obligations due to macroeconomic issues or lack of liquidity, it could impact COP's ability to fulfill its own obligations under agreements and negatively affect its profitability and performance.

Conclusion

ConocoPhillips' management strategy is to maintain production during periods of lower prices and capitalize on higher price cycles. The company's profitability, reinvestment of CFO, and distributions to shareholders are heavily influenced by commodity prices. Therefore, ConocoPhillips prioritizes maintaining a strong balance sheet by reducing debt levels. Additionally, the company aims to improve its free cash flow by optimizing its portfolio through initiatives. Based on an analysis of the company's financial structures and production strategies, I recommend a buy rating for ConocoPhillips.