Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Baytex Energy: Risk Mitigation

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The new Baytex Energy Corp. CEO has worked with several key Ranger Oil personnel. This will reduce the merger risk of failure.
  • Baytex is likely to do more mergers in the future under the new CEO.
  • Heavy oil is more profitable during times of robust pricing and less profitable (if its cash flows at all) during cyclical industry downturns.
  • The merger continues the Baytex Energy Corp. tendency to increase the percentage of light oil production.
  • A conservative balance sheet is necessary because heavy oil is less profitable during an industry downturn.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

(Note: This is a Canadian company that reports in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.)

The new CEO at Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) mentioned that he has worked with several staff members of Ranger Oil Corporation (

Baytex Energy Summary Of Clearwater Potential And Profitability

Baytex Energy Summary Of Clearwater Potential And Profitability (Baytex Energy May 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Baytex Energy Summary Of Heavy Oil Operations

Baytex Energy Summary Of Heavy Oil Operations (Baytex Energy May 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Baytex Energy Proposal To Merge With Ranger OIl

Baytex Energy Proposal To Merge With Ranger OIl (Baytex Energy Presentation On Ranger Oil Merger March 2023)

Baytex Energy Eagle Ford Leases Operated By Marathon

Baytex Energy Eagle Ford Leases Operated By Marathon (Baytex Energy May 2023, Corporate Presentation)

I analyze oil and gas companies like Baytex Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
18.46K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTEGF ROCC CDDRF TNEYF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications. I may initiate a position in Marathon Oil (MRO) at any time without further notice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.