Why I'm Considering Electric Utilities For My Portfolio

Summary

  • Electric utilities are one of my preferred investment choices.
  • Recent prices seem stretched for the current environment, but these are considered "safe-haven" choices.
  • As a conclusion, I have decided to trade AEP and BKH at the current price range and build a starter position in them.

Young Intelligent Children Nerds wearing Thinking Caps

RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

What attracts me to electric utility stocks for my portfolio?

1. Electric utilities are one of my favorites for my portfolio. The demand for electricity will never end. More than that, the companies already in business have a large business

My Utility Picks

My Utility Picks (Authors Compilation)

Historical Data

Historical Data (Author Compilation)

Fair Price at historical highest dividend yields

Fair Price at historical highest dividend yields (Authors compilation)

Fair Price - DDM

Fair Price - DDM (Author compiled)

Fair Price Based on Dividend Payback Years

Fair Price Based on Dividend Payback Years (Author compiled)

Dividend Growth Vs Dividend Yield

Dividend Growth Vs Dividend Yield (Author compiled)

Average Fair Price

Average Fair Price (Author Compiled)

I studied science till undergrad and then studied professional finance/accounting. I worked as accounts manager or financial controller for 10 to 15 years . My interests in science and accounting led me to self learn computers and software development in the initial years though I was working for my living. That led me to custom develop accounting applications for internal use where I worked during the 1980-90 period. Desk top computers started becoming a common tool and my interests led me to quit employment and start my own self employment in 1990. I started selling my custom developed accounting software besides assembling computers / network setups and such related activities. I continued the self employment for 20 years before I wound that to take care of my sagging health by then. I never risked borrowing and remained content with my well found self-employment. On the personal side, I married in 1983, and we have two sons who are well settled with their respective spouses and making us proud with their education, employment and personal life. Now I am set on perfecting or 'building my portfolio with a purpose - retirement income for me and my wife, and legacy to next generation'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BKH, DUK, SO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I tend to trade in all or any of the tickers included in this article. I might also take investment positions in any of the tickers. I am not an investment advisor or a qualified securities analyst. Please buy or sell at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

