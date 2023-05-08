Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

HNI Corporation (HNI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 3:23 PM ETHNI Corporation (HNI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.95K Followers

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew McCall - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Jeffrey Lorenger - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Marshall Bridges - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Budd Bugatch - Water Tower Research

Reuben Garner - Benchmark Company

Greg Burns - Sidoti & Company LLC

Steven Ramsey - Thompson Research Group

Operator

Good morning. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the HNI Corporation First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Mr. McCall, you may begin your conference.

Matthew McCall

Good morning. My name is Matt McCall. I'm Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development for HNI Corporation. Thank you for joining us to discuss our first quarter fiscal 2023 results. With me today are Jeff Lorenger, Chairman, President and CEO; and Marshall Bridges, Senior Vice President and CFO. Copies of our financial news release and non-GAAP reconciliations are posted on our website.

Statements made during this call that are not strictly historical facts are forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks. Actual results could differ materially. The financial news release posted on our website includes additional factors that could affect actual results. The corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the call.

I'm now pleased to turn the call over to Jeff Lorenger. Jeff?

Jeffrey Lorenger

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Our first quarter results were better than expected, reflecting the momentum we have with our strategies, our market positions and our actions

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.