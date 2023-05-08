Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

A Study Of Cameco's History Suggests Uranium Bull Market Is Just Getting Started

May 08, 2023 4:34 PM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ), CCO:CASILXF, SRUUF, U.UN:CA
Laurentian Research profile picture
Laurentian Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • If you feel like you've already heard enough deductive reasoning about why uranium is entering a bull market, below I offer a fresh perspective for your consideration.
  • Examining the operational history of industry leader Cameco throughout past business cycles can reveal where we stand in the current uranium cycle.
  • My operational analysis indicates the uranium bull market is still in its early stages. Business is expected to continue to improve in the next few years.
  • Investors seeking to profit from the next uranium up-cycle may want to consider Cameco before the stock breaks out of its current range.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Natural Resources Hub get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Fuel

Liens

Over the past few years, there has been a significant amount of discussion surrounding a potential uranium bull market. Nuclear power has gained increasing acceptance as a carbon-free energy source in the developed world. With China and India expanding their nuclear reactor fleets

The Natural Resources Hub is the ultimate destination for income investors who seek high-quality dividend ideas, and for capital-appreciation investors who wish to benefit from multi-bagger gains with moderate risks. By joining this Investing Group, you'll have the opportunity to invest alongside Laurentian Research, a well-known stock picker that uncovers hidden gems and identifies market dislocations.

Don't miss out on this chance to enhance your portfolio. Sign up today for a free trial by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Laurentian Research profile picture
Laurentian Research
9.97K Followers
The best energy and mining stock ideas with multibagger potential

As a natural resources industry expert with years of successful investing experience, I conduct in-depth research to generate alpha-rich, low-risk ideas for the member of The Natural Resources Hub (TNRH). I focus on identifying high-quality deep values in the natural resources sector and undervalued wide-moat businesses, an investment approach that has proven to be extremely rewarding over the years.

Some abridged samples of my writings are published here, while 4X as many unabridged articles are posted without delay at TNRH, a popular Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, where you also find:

(1) a stream of high-alpha actionable investment ideas,

(2) live portfolios for both capital appreciation and income generation,

(3) various tools to aid your investment decision making,

(4) trade alerts and multiple thematic weekly newsletters and

(5) a community of investors to bounce off ideas and share information with.

Sign up HERE today to benefit from Laurentian Research's in-depth research and the TNRH platform right away!

* * *

Disclosure: Besides myself, TNRH is fortunate enough to have multiple other contributing authors who post articles for and share their views with our thriving community. These authors include Silver Coast Research, ..., among others. I'd like to emphasize that the articles contributed by these authors are the product of their respective independent research and analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.