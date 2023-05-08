Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Berkshire Annual Meeting: Buffett Talks About The Important Things

Jim Sloan profile picture
Jim Sloan
19.57K Followers

Summary

  • At the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Annual Meeting, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger held forth wisely on everything from business strategy to how to live a happy and fulfilling life.
  • Buffett explained why he sees Apple Inc. as the best business he owns while auto companies and streamers like Paramount Global are bad businesses.
  • Berkshire won't buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation because it "wouldn't know what to do with it"; Buffett sold Taiwan Semiconductor because of its location, differing from Charlie on his China policy.
  • Greg Abel will do fine on acquisitions but Todd and Ted may suffer from a job structured like a hedge fund rather than Berkshire's goals of long-term mainstream growth.
  • Greg and Ajit discuss problems at GEICO and BNSF; Buffett explains how he lost enthusiasm for banks, their leaders, and regulators and hints at weakness in operating earnings and the economy.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Holds 2003 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Eric Francis

The first thing you may have noticed in the Q and A phase of the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B) Annual Meeting is the image of two old men ready to sit for hours answering questions

This article was written by

Jim Sloan profile picture
Jim Sloan
19.57K Followers
I am a retired professor, a retired investment adviser, and currently a private investor and full-time tennis pro. I bought my first stock in a custodial account in 1958. I am a student of history, particularly military and economic/market history. The intellectual passions of my retirement years have been markets, mathematics, and quantum theory. Recently I have found myself reading book after book on the thoughts and feelings of animals, and I believe they are subtly influencing some of my views. I have a cat I like a lot. I like to travel. I served in Vietnam.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B, BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.