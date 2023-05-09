Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

BGSF's Excessive Expenses Are Trumped By Growth And Durable Competitive Advantages

May 09, 2023 8:30 AM ETBGSF, Inc. (BGSF)
Daryl Davis profile picture
Daryl Davis
154 Followers

Summary

  • BGSF’s Real Estate segment secures strong franchise status.
  • BGSF Professional segment continues to encroach on the lucrative consulting industry.
  • Bloated operating expenses must be rationalized by BGSF management—once they are, sustained macroeconomic tailwinds for these businesses will deliver great profits.

Education concept - books on the desk in the auditorium

Sensay

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF), a microcap staffing company found in the business services sector of our economy, is made up of two very different segments: Real Estate and Professional. Real Estate caters to apartment managers while Professional mainly provides IT consulting and

BGSF RE Revs 2017 - 2022

Author

Multifamily housing starts since 1959

St. Louis Fed's Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED)

This article was written by

Daryl Davis profile picture
Daryl Davis
154 Followers
I am a full-time investor focused on teaching investment philosophy rather than making specific recommendations (though I might still offer those from time to time).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BGSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I PUT THE SAME DISCLAIMER IN THE PIECE TWICE, ONCE AT THE BEGINNING AND ONCE AT THE END. I'M NOT A CFA, I'M NOT LICENSED TO OFFER RECOMMENDATIONS AND I MUST MAKE THAT ABUNDANTLY CLEAR HERE. PLEASE HELP.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

