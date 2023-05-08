sankai

Investment Summary

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is a company that's at the forefront of materials engineering solutions worldwide. They specialize in designing, manufacturing, and selling high-tech equipment, software, and services for the semiconductor industry. Their products are used to create things like semiconductor chips, flat panel displays, and even solar photovoltaic cells.

With a broad exposure in the market they serve, they have been able to grow revenues at a good rate over the last several years, especially as the market saw a boom during 2021, but the market also saw a downturn as demand shrunk. The last earnings report however reassures me that AMAT is able to weather the storm and still perform very well. I think the company is strong and has good tailwinds going for it and will therefore rate it a buy.

Shareholder Value

I think AMAT has made it clear they want to bring value to shareholders, and this does bolster a buy case for the company. In March, the company announced they are raising the dividend and increasing the buyback program. For a long-term position in the company, this is excellent news. The quarterly dividend was raised from $0.26 to $0.32 per share. With strong cash flows approaching $3 billion, I think the raise is sustainable and shouldn't hurt the growth prospects of the company. They have already achieved a free cash flow margin of around 10%. The semiconductor materials market is already expected to experience steady growth over the next several years, and I think that the market share AMAT holds is enough to mimic the industry growth in revenues and even more as they have room to grow further and take market share.

Company Announcement (Earnings Report)

Besides the value investors get from a raised dividend supported by strong cash flows, the company also increased the share buyback program. With the remaining $4.8 billion the company had before the announcement, AMAT could essentially buy back around 15% of its outstanding shares. A significant benefit for anyone looking at AMAT for the long term.

Upcoming Report

In the upcoming report for AMAT, I think investors will be looking primarily at the margins for the company. As demand has shrunk for the semiconductor industry, keeping margins steady can prove to be a challenge. The last report had the company experience a decrease in the operating margins on a YoY basis of around 2.3%. I think that in the next report, the same will happen, given costs still remained rather high and unpredictable. The EPS is estimated to come in at around $1.83 per share, down from $1.94 in the same quarter last year. Revenues however are expected to see a slight increase YoY, just like what happened in the first quarter.

In the last report, the CEO Gary Dickerson remained confident that 2023 will be a good year for the company and had the following to say, "While the economy and semiconductor industry is facing challenges in 2023, Applied Materials delivered strong first quarter results, and we believe Applied is well positioned to outperform our markets this year." I think this goes in line with what most investors see 2023 bringing, a slower year with higher costs. But it will also help weed out some of the low-quality companies and leave room for AMAT and others to hopefully see outperformance in the coming several years.

Financials

Looking at the balance sheet for the company, they have made some significant steps to hedge against tough times in my opinion. The cash position has increased by $1.5 billion, reaching $3.5 billion. This is great to see as they are now able to pay off over 50% of all their long-term debt if they want. That is a great position to be in as it leaves a lot of room for strategic investment whilst still keeping a healthy balance sheet.

Balance Sheet (Earnings Report)

Apart from that the company holds more than 2x as many current assets as current liabilities which further makes them flexible. This strong balance sheet has netted the company a ROA of 23% which is very impressive.

I think that AMAT was able to heavily benefit from the increase in demand the last few years placed on the industry, and it's now able to leverage from this to gain an even more favorable position for the next semiconductor bull run. With a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.25, I think AMAT offers little risk investing at these prices. The company is sound and should be able to pass on a lot of value to shareholders in the shape of dividends and buybacks for years to come in my view.

Valuation & Wrap Up

Looking at the valuation of the company, the forward p/e is increasing and sits around 16-17 right now. I think it's reasonable to expect margins to take a slight hit in the coming years as they just aren't able to be kept up to the same levels as in 2021 and early 2022. But this isn't to say AMAT is risky right now. Quite the opposite, I think the steps the company is taking to increase shareholder value make it very intriguing. With raised dividends and increased capacity for buybacks, the long-term outlook seems better than ever.

Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Paying for a valuation under the sector's average and also getting a company with a strong balance sheet is well worth it. In the next couple of earnings reports, it will be important to look at the margins. The semiconductor market is acting like a commodity market right now, with boom and bust cycles as inventories run out or are filled. As margins continue to decrease, buying when they look the worst might be the best option. But in my mind, these levels offer much less risk and plenty more reward, and I will be rating AMAT a buy because of it.