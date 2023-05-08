Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Fed Drives Volatility For The S&P 500

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.46K Followers

Summary

  • In the trading week ending on Friday, 5 May 2023, the S&P 500 ended the week at 4136.25, down just 0.8%.
  • The biggest market-moving news of the week was the Federal Reserve's quarter-point rate hike.
  • The CME Group's FedWatch Tool anticipates the Fed will switch gears, with the target range of 5.00-5.25% marking the top for the series of rate hikes it initiated in March 2022 to combat inflation.

Analysis business accounting on info sheets. Businessman hand working on analyzing investment charts for Gold market, Forex market and Trading market.

Maximusnd

In closing at 4136.25 in the trading week ending on Friday, 5 May 2023, the S&P 500 (SP500) ended the week down just 0.8%. But that number doesn't quite express the extent to which volatility affected the index

Alternative Futures - S&P 500 - 2023Q2 - Standard Model (m=+1.5 from 9 March 2023) - Snapshot on 5 May 2023

Political Calculations

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.46K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.