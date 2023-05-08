Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

VWO: Emerging Markets Holding The 2022 Lows, Valuation Not As Cheap As You Think

Summary

  • Emerging Markets have a low-teens P/E ratio, but the long-run multiple is also low.
  • VWO holds more than a one-third weighting in China.
  • I outline key price levels to watch on this popular index ETF, and there's the potential for a bullish reversal, but we are not there yet.

FOREX graph hologram, aerial night panoramic cityscape of Bangkok, the developed location for stock market researchers in Asia. The concept of fundamental analysis. Double exposure.

Emerging Markets are often touted for low valuations these days, but EM's 25-year average price-to-earnings ratio is about on par with current pricing. After more than a decade of trading at a depressed multiple compared to the US

EM: Cheap At First Blush, But Right On the 25-Year Average P/E

VWO: Large-Cap Emerging Market Exposure, Low-Teens P/E

VWO: Country Exposure

VWO: Bullish Seasonality, But Not So Relative To SPX

VWO: Bullish Rounded Bottom In Play, But Waiting For A Breakout

Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

