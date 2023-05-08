Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Why The Market Could Tumble Again Soon

Summary

  • The S&P 500, and stocks in general, came a long way since their October bottom, with the SPX appreciating by nearly 20%.
  • However, not quite 20% is still shy of a bull market, and we're seeing signs that the economy could deteriorate as we move ahead.
  • Moreover, is the Fed ready to play ball and pivot soon? The market thinks so, as it's pricing in about 75Bps worth of rate cuts by year-end.
  • While this policy shift should benefit stocks, the Fed may not pivot as swiftly as the market expects, and that's why stocks could feel more pain.
  • We should see more volatility in the months ahead, and the market could throw a temper tantrum, retesting prior lows if the Fed doesn't provide a pivot soon.
Newspapers stacked with Markets Plunge headline

The S&P 500/SPX (SP500), and the stock market, in general, are at a crucial inflection point. The S&P 500 has come a long way since its October bottom, appreciating by nearly 20%. Unfortunately, that's just shy of a new bull market. Moreover, we see increasing signs

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

