Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

BDRY: Consumption-Led Model For China Is Negative For Freight Rates

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.92K Followers

Summary

  • BDRY provides direct exposure to freight futures, an asset class retail investors historically did not have access to.
  • They can be incredible swing trading vehicles, as evidenced by the 800% return of BDRY from April 2020 to October 2021.
  • Currently, the macro outlook is not favorable for freight rates, as China appears to be transitioning to a consumption-led economic model, which requires less bulk commodities.

Netherlands, Rotterdam. Coal terminal wih big industrial cranes for handling coal transportation on the Maasvlakte in the port of Rotterdam

janssenkruseproductions/iStock via Getty Images

The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) is an innovative fund that gives investors direct access to freight futures.

The BDRY ETF can deliver incredible returns in the right circumstances like the COVID-19 re-opening in late-2020/early-2021, when

BDRY gives direct exposure to freight futures

Figure 1 - BDRY gives direct exposure to freight futures (BDRY investor presentation)

BDRY model portfolio

Figure 2 - BDRY's model portfolio (BDRY investor presentation)

BDRY futures roll mechanics

Figure 3 - Mechanics of BDRY futures roll (BDRY investor presentation)

BDRY fund summary

Figure 4 - BDRY fund summary (etfmg.com)

BDRY fund holdings

Figure 5 - BDRY fund holdings (etfmg.com)

BDRY historical returns

Figure 6 - BDRY historical returns (morningstar.com)

BDI reachd decade highs during COVID reopening

Figure 7 - Baltic Dry Index reached decade highs during COVID reopening (stockcharts.com)

BDRY is highly correlated to BDI

Figure 8 - BDRY is highly correlated to Baltic Dry Index (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

Iron ore rally have fizzled in recent weeks

Figure 9 - Iron ore rally have fizzled in recent weeks (tradingeconomics.com)

Share price of LVMH is trading at all-time highs

Figure 10 - Share price of LVMH, a luxury goods conglomerate, is trading at all-time highs (stockcharts.com)

Iron ore is biggest driver to freight rates

Figure 11 - Iron ore is biggest driver to freight rates (BDRY investor presentation)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.92K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.