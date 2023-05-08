Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.95K Followers

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick McKillop - Vice President, Investor Relations

Richard Soloway - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Buchel - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Pfau - William Blair

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street Capital Markets

Brian Ruttenbur - Imperial Capital

Rajiv Sharma - B. Riley Securities

James Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

Please note this call is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Patrick McKillop, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Patrick McKillop

Thank you. Good morning. I am Patrick McKillop, Vice President of Investor Relations for NAPCO Security. Thank you all for joining us for today's conference call to discuss our financial results for our fiscal third quarter 2023.

By now, all of you should have had the opportunity to review the press release discussing the results. If you have not, a copy of the release is available in the Investor Relations section of our website, www.napcosecurity.com.

On the call today is Richard Soloway, President and CEO of NAPCO Security Technologies; and Kevin Buchel, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Before we begin, let me take a moment to read the forward-looking statement. This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to growth drivers of the company's business, such as school security products and recurring revenue services, potential market opportunities, the benefits of recurring

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.