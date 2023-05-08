Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Costco: Still Too Expensive

Summary

  • Costco reported solid second quarter results although growth slowed down.
  • The company could still grow its members as well as comparable sales, but the stock is still trading for extremely high valuation multiples - especially its price-to-free-cash-flow ratio.
  • And although Wall Street is bullish on Costco, I still see it trading for a premium of at least 20%.

Costco Wholesale Location. Costco Wholesale is a Multi-Billion Dollar Global Retailer I

My last article about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was published in August 2022 and in the article, I was rather bearish about Costco and thought it might be better to pick a competitor instead. In the meantime, the stock

Chart
Costco is reporting second quarter results for fiscal 2023

Costco Q2/23 Presentation

Costco: Comparable Results for the second quarter

Costco Q2/23 Presentation

Costco has 848 warehouses around the world

Costco Q2/23 Presentation

Costco: Information on members

Costco Q2/23 Presentation

Wall Street Ratings for Costco

Wall Street Ratings for Costco (Seeking Alpha)

Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

