jetcityimage

My last article about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was published in August 2022 and in the article, I was rather bearish about Costco and thought it might be better to pick a competitor instead. In the meantime, the stock declined about 10% and with the business improving, we should take another look at the company as well as the stock.

In the following article, I will look at the last results Costco reported and will update my intrinsic value calculation accordingly to answer the question if Costco is fairly valued now or if it is still overvalued.

Quarterly Results

When looking at Costco’s income statement for the second quarter, Costco beat earnings per share expectations slightly while it slightly missed on revenue expectations. And although we see signs of growth slowing down further, second quarter results were solid.

Data by YCharts

Total revenue increased from $51,904 million in Q2/22 to $55,266 million in Q2/23 – resulting in 6.5% year-over-year growth for the top line. And while net sales increased 6.5% YoY to $54,239 million, membership fees (the way Costco is making money and main source of its bottom line) increased only 6.2% YoY to $1,027 million. Operating income increased from $1,812 million in the same quarter last year to $1,903 million this quarter – resulting in 5.0% year-over-year growth. And finally, diluted earnings per share increased 13.0% YoY from $2.92 to $3.30.

Costco Q2/23 Presentation

When looking at further results, comparable sales in the second quarter increased 5.2% with ticket contributing only 0.2% and traffic contributing 5.0%. While comparable sales growth for the stores was still solid, e-commerce comparable sales declined 9.6% year-over-year.

Costco Q2/23 Presentation

When looking at the results for February 2023 (4 weeks ending on February 26, 2023), comparable sales growth was only 3.4% and e-commerce comparable sales declined 11.2%. Especially the declining e-commerce sales in the double digits are not a great sign.

On the other hand, Costco is increasing the number of warehouses with a healthy pace. In 2022, the number increased from 815 at the beginning to 838 at the end and as far as I can tell we only have 23 new openings and no store closures (also a good sign). And on February 12, 2023, the company already had 848 warehouses worldwide.

Costco Q2/23 Presentation

And as Costco is generating its net income mostly from its member fees (and this concept being the main source for its economic moat), we should also look at the current numbers. At the end of the second quarter, Costco had 68.1 million member households and 123.0 million total cardholders. It is also reporting a renewal rate of 92.6% for the United States and Canada.

2020 2021 2022 Q2/23 Total paid members 58.10 million 61.7 million 65.8 million 68.1 million Total cardholders 105.5 million 111.6 million 118.9 million 123.0 million Membership fees $3,541 million $3,877 million $4,224 million $4,284 million ('TTM') Click to enlarge

Over the last few years, total cardholders as well as total paid members increased with a solid pace and even if revenue growth should slow down and Costco might struggle, it will most likely keep the new members it gained, which are generating sales revenue as well as membership revenue.

Costco Q2/23 Presentation

Extreme Valuation Multiples

Costco is without doubt a great business. The company has a great business model and a wide economic moat around its business that is difficult to overcome for competitors. My problem in the past was always the valuation of Costco, which did not match the business – despite the high-quality company that is growing with a high pace.

Data by YCharts

When looking at the simple valuation metrics in the last few years, it already becomes obvious that Costco is overvalued. We start by looking at the price-free-cash-flow ratio and after the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio was close to 80 in the last few months it is now at 40.5, which seems more reasonable and is almost in line with the average P/FCF ratio of the last ten years (38.4). Nevertheless, a valuation multiple of 40 is hardly acceptable - even for companies growing with a high pace and high levels of consistency. Of course, we must take into account the lower free cash flow in the last few quarters – which is a result of increasing capital expenditures and lower cash from operations. During 2021, Costco reported a trailing twelve-month free cash flow of $7 billion and in the last twelve months the amount was $5.5 billion (as it improved again in the previous quarter).

Data by YCharts

When looking at the price-earnings ratio instead, Costco is trading for a slightly lower valuation multiple of 37 at the time of writing. While this is below the peak close to 50 at the end of 2021, Costco is still trading above its average P/E ratio of the last 10 years (which was 32.3). One might now argue that Costco is deserving a high P/E ratio as the company is growing with a high pace. But here it gets tricky, and we can switch to a discount cash flow calculation where we have to make assumptions about growth rates and reasonable free cash flow metrics.

Reasonable Assumptions?

When looking at the free cash flow once again, we can question what numbers are reasonable and represent Costco’s business? The $6 billion to $7 billion in free cash flow Costco was able to report during the COVID-19 crisis, which was a huge tailwind for many retailers or the $3 billion to $4 billion in free cash flow Costco reported before the crisis and was reporting in the last few months?

I honestly don’t have a good answer and it could make sense to use an average of the last few years as basis for a discount cash flow calculation. It seems like Costco is not able to repeat the numbers it was able to report in 2021 again, but Costco also is reporting increasing revenue as well as increasing earnings per share making the argument for a higher free cash flow than in 2019 also plausible.

We can also look at the growth rates Costco reported in the last 10 years and must acknowledge that the growth rates since 2020 were probably an outlier and above the 10-year average. While revenue grew with a CAGR of 8.64% in the last 10 years, it grew with a CAGR of 14.12% in the last three years. And earnings per share increased with a CAGR of 16.74% in the last three years compared to a CAGR of only 12.94% in the last 10 years (and we should always keep in mind that these 10 years don’t include a real bear market or economic downturn that affected retailers).

CAGR 10-year CAGR 5-year CAGR 3-year CAGR Revenue 8.64% 11.96% 14.12% Operating income 10.94% 13.65% 18.05% Earnings per share 12.94% 16.66% 16.74% Click to enlarge

And when calculating with very optimistic assumptions, we certainly can make the case that Costco is undervalued and a bargain. When taking for example the highest free cash flow of the last 10 years as basis and assume 13% growth for the next ten years followed by 6% growth till perpetuity, we get an intrinsic value of $637.48, and this would lead to a 31% upside for the stock.

But in my opinion, these assumptions are not realistic. In the last three years, Costco generated a free cash flow of $5,452 million and when assuming about 10% to 11% growth in the next ten years (followed by 6% growth till perpetuity) these are still very optimistic assumptions and lead to an intrinsic value of $436.74. And when taking the average free cash flow of the last five years ($4,600) we get an intrinsic value of $368.49.

Conclusion

While Wall Street is rather bullish about Costco, I still don’t think it is a good investment.

Wall Street Ratings for Costco (Seeking Alpha)

Costco is a great business, but not a good investment. In my opinion, the stock must decline at least 20% before it is getting interesting as an investment or to be at least fairly valued. At current prices I would not buy the stock despite Costco trading 20% below its previous all-time high.