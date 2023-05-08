Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (ALBKY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCPK:ALBKY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 10:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Lazaros Papagaryfallou - Chief Financial Officer

Iason Kepaptsoglou - Investor Relations

Vassilios Psaltis - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Iqbal Nida - Morgan Stanley

Alevizos Alevizakos - Axia Ventures

Sevim Mehmet - JPMorgan

David Daniel - Autonomous Research

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Mina, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Alpha Services and Holdings Conference Call to present and discuss the First Quarter 2023 Financial Results. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Alpha Services and Holdings management. Gentlemen, you may now proceed.

Vassilios Psaltis

Welcome everyone to Alpha Bank’s results call for the first quarter of 2023. I am Vassilios Psaltis, Alpha Bank’s CEO. And I am joined today by Lazaros Papagaryfallou, our CFO; and Iason Kepaptsoglou, our Head of IR.

Let’s start with a brief update on the macro on Slide 4 please. The strong economic growth recorded in the past couple of years paves the way for a better than expected performance of public finances in 2022 despite the sizable policy interventions adopted by the Greek government to support disposable income. As depicted in the left hand side graph, the General Government primary balance returned to positive territory exceeding earlier estimates. The better than initially expected performance of public finances in 2022 is mainly attributed to the overall performance of tax revenues, combined with a strong economic activity.

Greece is expected to remain committed to fiscal discipline, with a flat increase of primary surplus in 2023 and a further de-escalation of the debt to GDP ratio. Debt to GDP should continue on a downward trend in the medium-term underpinned by factors that

