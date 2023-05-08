Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Palantir Q1 2023 Earnings: Karp Delivers On GAAP Profitability

May 08, 2023 6:00 PM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)3 Comments
Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Palantir Technologies delivered a double beat on first quarter results, with all eyes on its second consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability and positive operating margins.
  • But U.S. commercial growth continues to trail its full-year guidance for 40%+ expansion by wide margins, underscoring uncertainties to the near-term macroeconomic overhang.
  • A substantial increase to Palantir Technologies' below-the-line items also brings into question the durability of GAAP profitability still, despite impressive improvements to opex spend.
Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi

Introduction

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) continued its long-running streak of revenue outperformance at $525.19 million for the first quarter, while also beating non-GAAP EPS estimates with non-GAAP income of $0.05 per share. More impressively, with GAAP-based profitability a core focus

VC Funding

VC funding remains in a slump during 1Q23 (Bloomberg News)

USA Federal spending

U.S. government spending remains in choppy nature, despite a broader seasonal boost often observed during fiscal Q4 (USAspending.gov)

USA Federal spending

USA government spending trends (USAspending.gov)

USA government spending with Palantir

USA procurement with Palantir for fiscal 2023 trails prior years so far (USAspending.gov)

Palantir SBC

Palantir's SBC as a % of revenue is on steady decline (Palantir financial filings)

Palantir Fundamental Forecast

Palantir Fundamental Forecast (Author)

Palantir Valuation Analysis

Palantir Base Case PT $7 (Author)

Valuation Theory

Steady-state P/E multiple computation (Valuation Theory)

Palantir Valuation Analysis

Palantir bear case PT $5 (Author)

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
7.16K Followers
