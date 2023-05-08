Michael Vi

Introduction

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) continued its long-running streak of revenue outperformance at $525.19 million for the first quarter, while also beating non-GAAP EPS estimates with non-GAAP income of $0.05 per share. More impressively, with GAAP-based profitability a core focus area this year, Palantir delivered during the first half of the year, with substantial improvements to stock-based compensation ("SBC") and opex spend following recent cost discipline measures - including workforce reduction - boosting investors' confidence in Palantir's ambitious guide. However, U.S. commercial growth of 26% during the first quarter underperformed management's previous full year guidance in the 40% range, while also pointing to a gloomy demand backdrop as the enterprise IT spending segment remains in a cautious stance.

The stock's post-earnings surge implies markets had previously been pricing in subdued expectations for Palantir's near-term fundamentals, despite CEO Alex Karp's confidence earlier this year in making GAAP profitability observed in the fourth quarter of 2022 a mainstay for the company whose operating margins had remained deep in the negatives at the time. While Palantir's positive operating margins mark an impressive achievement and boost credibility in the stock, a deeper dive reveals that much of the bottom line remains driven by below-the-line items, including a more substantial than usual interest income balance. Taken together with low visibility on how the current macroeconomic dynamics will impact Palantir's demand environment - particularly on its more predictable commercial segment - alongside continued choppiness in its dominant government business, we remain cautious on the stock's near-term outlook.

More Expense Frugality Required

Despite Palantir's continued delivery of impressive double-digit growth amid the uncertain economic environment, as well as meaningful improvements in bringing down SBC and opex (particularly G&A, likely driven by recent headcount reductions), alongside positive operating cash flows and a robust debt-free balance sheet, the spotlight remains on whether there is credibility to management's ambitious guidance for GAAP profitability to be a mainstay beginning in the current year - which would be two years ahead of its 2025 target. Barring below-the-line items, like Palantir's gain on its step-up acquisition of the Japan JV in the fourth quarter and substantial interest income generated during the first quarter, achieving GAAP-based profitability in 2023 based on its day-to-day operations alone would mean further reductions to its current cost structure, particularly on SBC.

Admittedly, Palantir's SBC as a percentage of revenue has come down significantly in recent quarters (22% of revenue as of 1Q23). Yet the relationship remains out of proportion relative to its "teens growth profile," which remains susceptible to further deterioration over the near term due to the cautious IT spending environment.

With regard to the top-line, there remains a lack of confidence in what looks like another overly ambitious setup by management. On the commercial front, management had previously guided more than 40% U.S. commercial growth for the full year 2023, yet the first quarter's growth of 26% y/y remains a far cry. That also comes amid a weak spending backdrop in response to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, which is corroborated by a continuation of steep y/y deceleration in the segment.

The slew of failures in the banking sector since March has only tightened credit conditions for small business owners that were already facing a constrained lending environment due to a year of aggressive rate hikes implemented by the Fed. And VC funding critical to some of Palantir's target commercial customer base - particularly SPACs and early-stage start-ups (cue Foundry for Builders) - has also dried up amid a cautious market climate. First quarter VC funding to start-ups in the U.S. fell by more than half to $37 billion during the first quarter, the lowest since 2018.

VC funding remains in a slump during 1Q23 (Bloomberg News)

Tight financial condition has accordingly led to an equally cautious enterprise IT spending environment, making a persistent headwind to Palantir's ambitions to accelerate market share gains in the field.

Although software remains a resilient category among IT budgets, given the mission-critical nature of certain initiatives such as the migration to cloud, data analytics and automation to increase productivity, related spending will stay relatively cautious compared to the pandemic-era boom. Specifically, optimization will be at the forefront of spending decisions, with CIOs looking to do more with less instead of rushing the allocation of incremental dollars toward digital transformation initiatives. Weakness amid the financial sector - a key customer cohort for Palantir - also risks near-term demand contraction and weighs further on the company's near-term growth prospects. While Palantir's commercial platform line-up, spanning Foundry and Apollo, alongside industry-specific solutions like "Foundry for AML" and the newly introduced "AI Platform" ("AIP") is aimed at optimizing costs and performance for customers, related incremental demand will likely remain limited until transient macroeconomic challenges subside.

Meanwhile, on the government front, y/y reacceleration and q/q deceleration likely underscores the benefit of an easier PY comp set-up, and highlights again the impact of a choppy revenue stream by nature, alongside struggles in taking growth in outstanding deal value out of modest territory.

U.S. government spending remains in choppy nature, despite a broader seasonal boost often observed during fiscal Q4 (USAspending.gov) USA government spending trends (USAspending.gov)

Despite structural evidence supportive of Palantir's strength in government deal retention based on the consistent pipeline of partnership extensions and expansions, signs of incremental share gains through new deal acquisition remain weak. In other words, Palantir's government customer base appears "expand" and "scale" heavy, while the landing of new customers (i.e., "land" phase of business strategy) remains lacking, which could risk premature normalization of its growth trends despite secular digitization opportunities over the longer-term, weighing further on its trajectory to profitability.

Data from the U.S. federal spending tracker also suggests relatively muted procurement activity and commitments with Palantir for the first three quarters of the fiscal 2023 compared to the prior year. This comes despite elevated geopolitical tensions and cybersecurity threats supporting a robust longer-term demand environment for Palantir's solutions catered to the public sector, underscoring the pervasive impact of a deteriorating economy.

USA procurement with Palantir for fiscal 2023 trails prior years so far (USAspending.gov)

And with the overhang of the U.S. debt ceiling, which policymakers are still struggling to find a middle ground on, spending activity from the public sector remains at risk of staying subdued, potentially putting Palantir's ambitious fundamental guidance further out of reach.

This leaves the bulk of the GAAP-profitability burden on further cost reductions. While SBC as a percentage of revenue continues on a consistent pace of decline, it remains elevated relative to its growth profile as discussed in the earlier section.

Palantir's SBC as a % of revenue is on steady decline (Palantir financial filings)

Based on our previous sensitivity analysis performed on the stock, Palantir would need to make significant reductions to its cost structure - including aggressive reductions to its workforce without compromising robust double-digit growth - in order to sustain GAAP-based profitability in the current year and beyond without reliance on below-the-line items, which remains a highly difficult balancing act in which first quarter results still lack. Despite positive operating margins in the first quarter, we remain cautious over the durability of GAAP-based profitability generated over the same period given questions to the sustainability of Palantir's substantial increase to interest income (relatively material at 4% of revenue) never seen before from its historical performance. Considering an operating margin that remains in gradual expansion mode, alongside deceleration in remaining performance obligations and, inadvertently, susceptibility to macro-driven weakness in near-term commercial and government revenue growth, the leading performance indicators of Palantir's trajectory to GAAP-based profitability collectively point to incremental caution over the near term.

Palantir Fundamental Forecast (Author)

Palantir_-_Forecasted_Financial_Information.pdf

Valuation Analysis

Taking into consideration our outlook on Palantir's fundamental performance based on the foregoing analysis, the company is likely to post continued GAAP losses and weaker-than-guided revenue growth in the current year. And applying a WACC of 10.2% and implied perpetual growth rate of 3.5% (consistent with Palantir's risk profile and debt-free capital structure, and the long-term pace of economic expansion across its core operating regions) on projected free cash flows over a five-year discrete period in conjunction with our fundamental analysis for Palantir, the company yields an estimated value at about $7 per share, in line with the range that the stock had been trading steadily at prior to the impressive first quarter results.

Palantir Base Case PT $7 (Author)

And the stock's subsequent post-earnings surge towards the mid-point of our base case PT of $7 per share and bull case PT of $13 outlined in the previous coverage, which considers sustained GAAP profitability, continues to reflect our expectations that investors remain incrementally cautious over management's insufficiently de-risked fundamental guidance considering uncertain market conditions as well as the company's demand environment over the near-term. We also await greater clarity on drivers of Palantir's stronger-than-usual interest income balance, and modest other income (expense) balance amid still-volatile market conditions, during the first quarter when the 10Q filing becomes available to gauge the durability of improvements observed in the below-the-line items that have contributed meaningfully to the company's GAAP profitability in recent quarters.

We are also maintaining our $5 bear case price target, or PT, which averages the company's estimated steady-state and discounted cash flow valuation. Recall from our previous coverage that the steady-state valuation measures the worth of cash flows that can be sustained indefinitely regardless of whether incremental capital investments are made. This metric can be denoted by a P/E multiple equivalent to one divided by the cost of capital:

Steady-state P/E multiple computation (Valuation Theory)

A company can continue to grow earnings as it invests at the cost of capital. It will just fail to create value, and hence should trade at its steady-state worth. We can readily translate from the steady-state value to a steady-state price-earnings multiple, which is the reciprocal of the cost of [capital]. Source: Credit Suisse

At a WACC of 10.2% computed based on Palantir's risk profile and debt-free capital structure, a steady-state P/E multiple would be approximately 9.8x. Applying the multiple on the average estimated income at Palantir over the discrete five-year forecast period would yield an estimated steady-state value of about $7.4 billion, or $3.40 apiece. We have averaged the estimated per share steady-state value with the $7 derived from the above DCF analysis to account for the company's growth premium considering its mission critical role in secular digital transformation trends ahead, driving our most conservative bear case PT of $5 for the stock.

Palantir bear case PT $5 (Author)

The Bottom Line

Although Palantir Technologies Inc. management's ambitious guidance for Palantir this year, which includes 40%+ U.S. commercial growth and GAAP-based profitability, remains "far from de-risked" for near-term uncertainties to its operating environment, the market has likely already trimmed expectations accordingly based on PLTR stock's cautiously optimistic response post-earnings, trading near record lows still in the sub-$10 range. Despite Gotham, Foundry, Apollo's, and more recently, AIP's competence in retaining demand in a slow spending environment based on robust double-digit revenue growth and consistent expansion of existing business relationships observed in recent months, deal value expansion on new customer acquisition activity appears lacking to support growth re-acceleration needed to unlock further upside potential for the stock.

Although generating GAAP profitability and positive operating margins during the first quarter adds to restoring investors' confidence in the stock, there is much work left to do at Palantir Technologies Inc. to prove durability in related efforts and drive incremental upside potential. This includes sustaining GAAP-based profitability as promised, with further expense frugality to expand Palantir Technologies Inc.'s operating margins and limit reliability on below-the-line items.