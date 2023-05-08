Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Genasys Inc. (GNSS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 7:31 PM ETGenasys Inc. (GNSS)
Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Alger – Senior Vice President-Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Richard Danforth – Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Klahn – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Colley – Stephens

Ed Woo – Ascendiant Capital

Martin Yang – Oppenheimer

Vivek Palani – Northland Capital

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Genasys Incorporated Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Brian Alger. Brian you may begin.

Brian Alger

Thank you. And good afternoon everyone. Welcome to Genasys fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results conference call. I am Brian Alger, SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Development for Genasys.

With me on the call are Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer; and Dennis Klahn, Chief Financial Officer.

During today's call, management will make forward-looking statements regarding the company's plans, expectations, outlook and the future financial performance that involve certain risks and uncertainties. The company's results may differ materially from the projections described in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences and other potential risks and uncertainties and can be found in the Risk Factors section of the company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

Other than statements of historical facts, forward-looking statements made on this call are based only on information and management's expectations as of today, May 8, 2023. We explicitly disclaim any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated. We will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures and other operational metrics, including adjusted EBITDA, bookings and backlog, which we believe provide helpful information to investors with respect to evaluating the company's performance. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial metrics, please see the table in the press release issued

