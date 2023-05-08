Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.96K Followers

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Raj Denhoy - Chief Financial Officer

Juan José Chacón-Quirós - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Petrone - Mizuho Group

Joshua Jennings - TD Cowen

Neil Chatergy - B. Riley Securities

Marie Thibault - BTIG

Matt Taylor - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon. And welcome to Establishment Labs' First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. At the end of this call, we'll open the line up for question-and-answer session, and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Raj Denhoy, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, Raj.

Raj Denhoy

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us. With me today is Juan José Chacón-Quirós, Our Chief Executive Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we'll take your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to the comments made by management during this call will include forward looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These include statements on Establishment Labs’ financial outlook and the company’s plans and timing for product development and sales. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of the principal risk factors and uncertainties that may affect our performance or cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, I encourage you to review our most recent annual and quarterly reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, as well as our other SEC filings, which are available on our Website at establishmentlabs.com. I'd also like to remind you that our comments will include certain non-GAAP financial measures with respect to our performance, including but not limited to sales results, which can be stated on a constant

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.