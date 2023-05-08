Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

SPLV: Can This Low-Volatility ETF Outperform In A Recession?

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SPLV tracks the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index, selecting 100 securities based on trailing twelve-month standard deviation. Its expense ratio is 0.25% and the ETF has $10 billion in AUM.
  • SPLV underperformed the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Factor ETF in 9/12 years between 2012-2023. SPLV's compounded returns lag by 0.70% per year and risk-adjusted returns are worse.
  • SPLV also holds low-profitable stocks, particularly in the Utilities sector. The sector performs inconsistently in market downturns and is not one you should rely on to protect your capital.
  • USMV is a superior choice based on its long-term track record and better fundamentals. I don't recommend readers buy SPLV.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

Businessman hand placing or pulling wooden block with Risk text over High Medium and Low. planning, risk Management, economic, finance and corporate Concepts

Panuwat Dangsungnoen/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) will likely provide some downside protection when the next recession hits, but not enough to justify an investment today. The reason is that SPLV is

SPLV vs. SPY vs. USMV Sector Exposures

Morningstar

SPLV Top Ten Holdings

Invesco

Low-Volatility ETF Comparison - Historical Annual Returns Between 2012-2023

The Sunday Investor

SPLV vs. USMV vs. SPY Performance History

Portfolio Visualizer

SPLV vs. USMV vs. SPY Fundamental Analysis

The Sunday Investor

Large-Cap Weak, Neutral, Robust Profitability Returns In Market Downturns

Chart: The Sunday Investor; Data: Ken French Data Library

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
4.74K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.